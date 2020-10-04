Virginia sees 1,067 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 151,870 statewide

Published: October 4, 2020, 9:31 am Updated: October 4, 2020, 9:51 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 4, Virginia is now reporting 151,870 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Sunday’s total of 151,870 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 150,803 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 1,067 new cases:

115 new cases in Suffolk

106 new cases in Fairfax County

77 new cases in Prince William County

40 new cases in Lynchburg

38 new cases in Chesterfield County

36 new cases in Virginia Beach

35 new cases in Montgomery County

31 new cases in Loudoun County

23 new cases in Charlottesville and Henrico County

21 new cases in Mecklenburg County

19 new cases in Alexandria and Arlington County

17 new cases in Albemarle County and Sussex County

16 new cases in Chesapeake

15 new cases in Bedford County

14 new cases in Richmond and Washington County

13 new cases in Danville and Frederick County

12 new cases in Hampton

11 new cases in Newport News, Hanover County and Manassas

10 new cases in Henry County, Petersburg, Spotsylvania County and Campbell County

9 new cases in Fauquier County and Smyth County

8 new cases in Franklin County, Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Charlotte County, Wise County and Southampton County

7 new cases in Roanoke, Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Roanoke County, Augusta County, Stafford County and Gloucester County

6 new cases in Martinsville, Lexington and Lee County

5 new cases in Portsmouth, Salem, Louisa County and Goochland County

4 new cases in Dinwiddie County, Wythe County, Isle of Wight County, Amherst County, Appomattox County, Radford, Bristol and Greene County

3 new cases in Prince George County, Russell County, Waynesboro, Scott County, Mathews County, Botetourt County, Page County, Lunenburg County, Buckingham County, Grayson County, Manassas Park and King William County

2 new cases in Norfolk, Buchanan County, Hopewell, New Kent County, Greensville County, Shenandoah County, James City County, Orange County, Middlesex County, Brunswick County, Williamsburg, Culpeper County, Powhatan County, Norton, Fredericksburg, Caroline County, Fairfax and Surry County

1 new case in Franklin, Halifax County, Warren County, Pulaski County, Staunton, Tazewell County, York County, Floyd County, Winchester, Carroll County, Nottoway County, Patrick County, Fluvanna County, Northumberland County, Essex County, Accomack County, King and Queen County, Rockbridge County, Emporia, Buena Vista, Lancaster County, Westmoreland County, Charles City County and Richmond County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,267,407 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.