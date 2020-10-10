Virginia sees 1,256 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 157,905 statewide

Published: October 10, 2020, 9:55 am Updated: October 10, 2020, 10:05 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 10, Virginia is now reporting 157,905 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Saturday’s total of 157,905 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 156,649 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,256 new cases in Virginia:

125 new cases in Fairfax County

59 new cases in Roanoke

55 new cases in Prince William County

52 new cases in Virginia Beach

46 new cases in Chesterfield County

44 new cases in Loudoun County

43 new cases in Montgomery County

33 new cases in Richmond

32 new cases in Alexandria

29 new cases in Chesapeake

28 new cases in Roanoke County and Norfolk

26 new cases in Henrico County

22 new cases in Arlington County, Lynchburg and Salem

21 new cases in Danville

19 new cases in Franklin County and Spotsylvania County

17 new cases in Suffolk and Stafford County

16 new cases in Frederick County

15 new cases in Charlottesville, Bedford County, Washington County and Gloucester County

14 new cases in Henry County and Pittsylvania County

13 new cases in Campbell County

12 new cases in Harrisonburg, Hampton, Newport News, Russell County and Hanover County

10 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Lexington and Petersburg

9 new cases in Albemarle County and Halifax County

8 new cases in Tazewell County, Prince Edward County and Greensville County

7 new cases in Mathews County, Isle of Wight County, Amherst County, Rockingham County, Wise County, Charlotte County, Franklin, Appomattox County, Scott County, Bristol and Powhatan County

6 new cases in Portsmouth, Nottoway County, Southampton County, Augusta County and Buena Vista

5 new cases in Shenandoah County, Warren County, Prince George County, James City County and Lee County

4 new cases in Waynesboro, Smyth County, Brunswick County, Page County, York County, Botetourt County, Rockbridge County and Clarke County

3 new cases in Martinsville, New Kent County, Buchanan County, Radford, Fredericksburg, Louisa County, Northumberland County, Westmoreland County, Winchester, Grayson County, Caroline County and Amelia County

2 new cases in Fauquier County, Hopewell, King William County, Culpeper County, Dinwiddie County, Greene County, Orange County, Goochland County, Colonial Heights, Floyd County, Buckingham County, Giles County, Nelson County, Craig County and Lunenburg County

1 new case in Sussex County, Manassas, Williamsburg, Wythe County, Staunton, Lancaster County, Richmond County, Madison County, Patrick County, Emporia, Fairfax, Pulaski County, Poquoson, Surry County, Essex County, King and Queen County, Galax and Falls Church

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,410,672 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.