Virginia sees 1,331 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 162,941 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 15, Virginia is now reporting 162,941 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Thursday’s total of 162,941 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 161,610 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 1,331 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:
- 116 new cases in Loudoun County
- 79 new cases in Prince William County
- 68 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 65 new cases in Fairfax County
- 49 new cases in Henrico County
- 43 new cases in Stafford County
- 38 new cases in Roanoke
- 36 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 33 new cases in Chesapeake
- 30 new cases in Norfolk
- 29 new cases in Franklin County
- 28 new cases in Arlington County
- 24 new cases in Salem
- 22 new cases in Prince George County
- 21 new cases in Bedford County, Westmoreland County, Newport News and Hampton
- 20 new cases in Hanover County, Alexandria, Danville and Washington County
- 19 new cases in Montgomery County and Warren County
- 18 new cases in Richmond and Russell County
- 17 new cases in Roanoke County, Lynchburg and Prince Edward County
- 16 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 15 new cases in Campbell County
- 14 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 13 new cases in Henry County
- 11 new cases in Rockingham County
- 10 new cases in Frederick County and Amherst County
- 9 new cases in Petersburg, Suffolk and Charlottesville
- 8 new cases in York County, Nottoway County, Augusta County and Goles County
- 7 new cases in Hopewell, Portsmouth and Tazewell County
- 6 new cases in Harrisonburg, Gloucester County, Manassas, Culpeper County, Shenandoah County, Mecklenburg County, Wythe County, Dickenson County and Pulaski County
- 5 new cases in Lee County, Scott County, Mathews County, Fauquier County, Albemarle County, Louisa County, Charlotte County and Waynesboro
- 4 new cases in Dinwiddie County, Appomattox County, Radford, Lexington, Buchanan County, Caroline County, Brunswick County, New Kent County and Lunenberg County
- 3 new cases in Page County, Franklin, Greensville County, Greene County, Orange County, Clarke County, James City County, Martinsville, Buckingham County, Poquoson and Staunton
- 2 new cases in Powhatan County, Botetourt County, Northumberland County, Grayson County, Wise County, Southampton County, Winchester, Smyth County, Nelson County, Floyd County, Craig County, Middlesex County, Accomack County and Emporia
- 1 new case in Carroll County, King William County, Goochland County, Fluvanna County, Colonial Heights, Essex County, Lancaster County, Norton, Amelia County, Charles City County, Madison County and Rappahannock County
- Fredericksburg has decreased by three cases
As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,468,715 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.