Virginia sees 1,331 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 162,941 statewide

Published: October 15, 2020, 9:11 am Updated: October 15, 2020, 10:23 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 15, Virginia is now reporting 162,941 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Thursday’s total of 162,941 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 161,610 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,331 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

116 new cases in Loudoun County

79 new cases in Prince William County

68 new cases in Chesterfield County

65 new cases in Fairfax County

49 new cases in Henrico County

43 new cases in Stafford County

38 new cases in Roanoke

36 new cases in Virginia Beach

33 new cases in Chesapeake

30 new cases in Norfolk

29 new cases in Franklin County

28 new cases in Arlington County

24 new cases in Salem

22 new cases in Prince George County

21 new cases in Bedford County, Westmoreland County, Newport News and Hampton

20 new cases in Hanover County, Alexandria, Danville and Washington County

19 new cases in Montgomery County and Warren County

18 new cases in Richmond and Russell County

17 new cases in Roanoke County, Lynchburg and Prince Edward County

16 new cases in Spotsylvania County

15 new cases in Campbell County

14 new cases in Pittsylvania County

13 new cases in Henry County

11 new cases in Rockingham County

10 new cases in Frederick County and Amherst County

9 new cases in Petersburg, Suffolk and Charlottesville

8 new cases in York County, Nottoway County, Augusta County and Goles County

7 new cases in Hopewell, Portsmouth and Tazewell County

6 new cases in Harrisonburg, Gloucester County, Manassas, Culpeper County, Shenandoah County, Mecklenburg County, Wythe County, Dickenson County and Pulaski County

5 new cases in Lee County, Scott County, Mathews County, Fauquier County, Albemarle County, Louisa County, Charlotte County and Waynesboro

4 new cases in Dinwiddie County, Appomattox County, Radford, Lexington, Buchanan County, Caroline County, Brunswick County, New Kent County and Lunenberg County

3 new cases in Page County, Franklin, Greensville County, Greene County, Orange County, Clarke County, James City County, Martinsville, Buckingham County, Poquoson and Staunton

2 new cases in Powhatan County, Botetourt County, Northumberland County, Grayson County, Wise County, Southampton County, Winchester, Smyth County, Nelson County, Floyd County, Craig County, Middlesex County, Accomack County and Emporia

1 new case in Carroll County, King William County, Goochland County, Fluvanna County, Colonial Heights, Essex County, Lancaster County, Norton, Amelia County, Charles City County, Madison County and Rappahannock County

Fredericksburg has decreased by three cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,468,715 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.