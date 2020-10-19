Virginia sees 690 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 166,828 statewide

Published: October 19, 2020, 8:57 am Updated: October 19, 2020, 10:09 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 19, Virginia is now reporting 166,828 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Monday’s total of 166,828 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 166,138 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 690 new cases in Virginia:

71 new cases in Fairfax County

56 new cases in Prince William County

34 new cases in Roanoke

31 new cases in Culpeper County

21 new cases in Montgomery County and Bedford County

18 new cases in Loudoun County, Chesapeake and Prince George County

16 new cases in Virginia Beach, Radford and Chesterfield County

12 new cases in Arlington County, Harrisonburg and Frederick County

11 new cases in Lynchburg

10 new cases in Roanoke County and Petersburg

9 new cases in Richmond, Shenandoah County, Spotsylvania County and Sussex County

8 new cases in Henrico County, Salem and Washington County

7 new cases in Newport News, Scott County, Stafford County, Wise County, Halifax County, Smyth County and Waynesboro

6 new cases in Franklin County, Alexandria, Hanover County, Hampton, Carroll County, Charlottesville and Campbell County

5 new cases in Rockingham County, Fauquier County, Winchester, Portsmouth, Prince Edward County and Williamsburg

4 new cases in Suffolk, Albemarle County, Amherst County, Hopewell and New Kent County

3 new cases in Danville, James City County, Dinwiddie County, Martinsville, Manassas, Louisa County, Grayson County, Appomattox County, Bristol, Warren County, Staunton, Isle of Wight County and Lancaster County

2 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Greensville County, Henry County, Brunswick County, Greene County, Page County, Mecklenburg County, Pulaski County, Orange County, Giles County, Buckingham County, Lunenberg County and Northampton County

1 new case in Tazewell County, Wythe County, Augusta County, Buchanan County, Franklin, Russell County, Caroline County, Patrick County, Fluvanna County, Richmond County, Emporia, Surry County, York County, Charlotte County, Poquoson, Middlesex County, King William County, Clarke County, Dickenson County and Fredericksburg

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,583,644 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.