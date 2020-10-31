Virginia sees 1,551 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 181,190 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of October 31, Virginia is now reporting 181,190 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Saturday’s total of 181,190 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 179,639 cases.

159 new cases in Fairfax County

67 new cases in Roanoke County

66 new cases in Prince William County

62 new cases in Chesterfield County and Virginia Beach

53 new cases in Montgomery County

48 new cases in Norfolk

43 new cases in Roanoke

38 new cases in Chesapeake

37 new cases in Botetourt County

36 new cases in Washington County

35 new cases in Loudoun County and Lynchburg

34 new cases in Alexandria

33 new cases in Henrico County and Hanover County

32 new cases in Stafford County

28 new cases in Arlington County

24 new cases in Wise County

22 new cases in Scott County

21 new cases in Richmond and Suffolk

20 new cases in Lee County

19 new cases in Franklin County, Newport News, Pittsylvania County and Henry County

17 new cases in Salem and Danville

16 new cases in Hampton

15 new cases in Spotsylvania County

14 new cases in Bedford County, Harrisonburg and Russell County

13 new cases in Caroline County

12 new cases in Frederick County

10 new cases in Bristol, Staunton, Pulaski County and Shenandoah County

9 new cases in Craig County

8 new cases in Rockingham County, Prince George County, York County, Wythe County and Alleghany County

7 new cases in Campbell County, Radford, Dickenson County, Lexington, Smyth County, Patrick County and Petersburg

6 new cases in Albemarle County, Augusta County, New Kent County, Carroll County and Madison County

5 new cases in Portsmouth, Halifax County, Page County, Tazewell County, Galax, King George County, Appomattox County, Manassas, Bland County and Powhatan County

4 new cases in Warren County, Amherst County, Charlottesville, Dinwiddie County, Isle of Wight County, Winchester, Prince Edward County, Manassas Park, Accomack County, Colonial Heights, Goochland County and Williamsburg

3 new cases in Waynesboro, Gloucester County, Fauquier County, Westmoreland County, Floyd County, Southampton County, Giles County, Martinsville, Poquoson and Fredericksburg

2 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Northumberland County, Orange County, Nottoway County, Buchanan County, James City County, Buckingham County, Fluvanna County, Lancaster County, Grayson County, Covington, King and Queen County and Sussex County

1 new case in Culpeper County, Greensville County, Franklin, Clarke County, Essex County, Hopewell, Norton, Charles City County, Rockbridge County, Lunenburg County, Emporia, Falls Church, Bath County, Buena Vista and Fairfax

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,833,250 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.