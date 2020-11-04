55ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 1,157 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 185,836 statewide

There are now 3,677 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 4, Virginia is now reporting 185,836 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Wednesday’s total of 185,836 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 184,679 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,913,563 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

