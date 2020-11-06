Virginia sees 1,568 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 188,770 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 6, Virginia is now reporting 188,770 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Friday’s total of 188,770 cases marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 187,202 cases.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,960,868 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.