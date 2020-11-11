Virginia sees 1,594 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 196,506 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 11, Virginia is now reporting 196,506 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Wednesday’s total of 196,506 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 194,912 cases.
- 198 new cases in Fairfax County
- 95 new cases in Prince William County
- 88 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 74 new cases in Loudoun County
- 59 new cases in Henrico County
- 54 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 45 new cases in Roanoke County
- 41 new cases in Richmond and Chesapeake
- 38 new cases in Washington County
- 37 new cases in Arlington County
- 33 new cases in Stafford County
- 30 new cases in Roanoke, Rockingham County and Scott County
- 28 new cases in Norfolk
- 26 new cases in Alexandria
- 24 new cases in Frederick County and Hampton
- 23 new cases in Henry County
- 22 new cases in Montgomery County, Franklin County, Wise County and Hanover County
- 18 new cases in Culpeper County and Augusta County
- 17 new cases in Newport News and Shenandoah County
- 16 new cases in Bedford County and Pittsylvania County
- 15 new cases in Smyth County, Russell County and Bristol
- 14 new cases in Lynchburg and Tazewell County
- 13 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Fauquier County
- 11 new cases in Campbell County
- 10 new cases in Danville
- 9 new cases in Suffolk, Warren County, Pulaski County, Portsmouth, Waynesboro and Martinsville
- 8 new cases in King George County and Rockbridge County
- 7 new cases in Carroll County, Winchester, Wythe County, Harrisonburg, Albemarle County, Page County and Charlottesville
- 6 new cases in Prince George County, Halifax County and Buchanan County
- 5 new cases in Grayson County, Mecklenburg County, Lee County, York County, Isle of Wight County, Dickenson County and Salem
- 4 new cases in Staunton, Dinwiddie County, Radford, Amherst County, Giles County, Patrick County, Buena Vista, Powhatan County and Falls Church
- 3 new cases in Manassas, Petersburg, New Kent County, Appomattox County, Madison County and Fairfax
- 2 new cases in James City County, Manassas Park, Clarke County, Louisa County, Lexington, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Cumberland County, Botetourt County, Fredericksburg, Alleghany County, Bland County, Greensville County and Sussex County
- 1 new case in Brunswick County, Prince Edward County, Charlotte County, Fluvanna County, Williamsburg, Accomack County, Charles City County, Covington, Amelia County, Caroline County, Poquoson, Emporia, Franklin, Rappahannock County and Nelson County
- Orange County decreased by one case
- Richmond County decreased by two cases
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,073,701 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.