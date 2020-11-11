Virginia sees 1,594 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 196,506 statewide

Published: November 11, 2020, 8:54 am Updated: November 11, 2020, 9:41 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 11, Virginia is now reporting 196,506 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Wednesday’s total of 196,506 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 194,912 cases.

198 new cases in Fairfax County

95 new cases in Prince William County

88 new cases in Chesterfield County

74 new cases in Loudoun County

59 new cases in Henrico County

54 new cases in Virginia Beach

45 new cases in Roanoke County

41 new cases in Richmond and Chesapeake

38 new cases in Washington County

37 new cases in Arlington County

33 new cases in Stafford County

30 new cases in Roanoke, Rockingham County and Scott County

28 new cases in Norfolk

26 new cases in Alexandria

24 new cases in Frederick County and Hampton

23 new cases in Henry County

22 new cases in Montgomery County, Franklin County, Wise County and Hanover County

18 new cases in Culpeper County and Augusta County

17 new cases in Newport News and Shenandoah County

16 new cases in Bedford County and Pittsylvania County

15 new cases in Smyth County, Russell County and Bristol

14 new cases in Lynchburg and Tazewell County

13 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Fauquier County

11 new cases in Campbell County

10 new cases in Danville

9 new cases in Suffolk, Warren County, Pulaski County, Portsmouth, Waynesboro and Martinsville

8 new cases in King George County and Rockbridge County

7 new cases in Carroll County, Winchester, Wythe County, Harrisonburg, Albemarle County, Page County and Charlottesville

6 new cases in Prince George County, Halifax County and Buchanan County

5 new cases in Grayson County, Mecklenburg County, Lee County, York County, Isle of Wight County, Dickenson County and Salem

4 new cases in Staunton, Dinwiddie County, Radford, Amherst County, Giles County, Patrick County, Buena Vista, Powhatan County and Falls Church

3 new cases in Manassas, Petersburg, New Kent County, Appomattox County, Madison County and Fairfax

2 new cases in James City County, Manassas Park, Clarke County, Louisa County, Lexington, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Cumberland County, Botetourt County, Fredericksburg, Alleghany County, Bland County, Greensville County and Sussex County

1 new case in Brunswick County, Prince Edward County, Charlotte County, Fluvanna County, Williamsburg, Accomack County, Charles City County, Covington, Amelia County, Caroline County, Poquoson, Emporia, Franklin, Rappahannock County and Nelson County

Orange County decreased by one case

Richmond County decreased by two cases

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,073,701 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.