Virginia sees 2,071 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 208,833 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 18, Virginia is now reporting 208,833 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Wednesday’s total of 208,833 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 206,762 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,229,178 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.