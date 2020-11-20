Judge: Virginia pandemic restrictions apply to gun show

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The producers of one of the nation’s largest gun shows have canceled the event after losing a legal challenge to newly imposed pandemic restrictions in Virginia.

The Nation’s Gun Show is held several times a year at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly on the edge of the Washington area.

A three-day show expected to draw thousands had been scheduled to start Friday.

The show filed for an emergency injunction this week after it was told that tightened restrictions would limit the event to 250 people.

A judge on Thursday rejected arguments made by the gun show that the rules were applied illegally and unfairly.