Virginia sees 2,117 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 217,796 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 22, Virginia is now reporting 217,796 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Sunday’s total of 217,796 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 215,679 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s 2,117 new cases:

285 new cases in Fairfax County

127 new cases in Virginia Beach

111 new cases in Chesapeake

85 new cases in Arlington County

79 new cases in Henrico County

77 new cases in Chesterfield County

66 new cases in Norfolk

63 new cases in Richmond

53 new cases in Alexandria

51 new cases in Newport News

49 new cases in Loudoun County

48 new cases in Roanoke City and Roanoke County

47 new cases in Prince William County

42 new cases in Franklin County

41 new cases in Hampton

39 new cases in Hanover County

36 new cases in Lynchburg

34 new cases in Washington County

32 new cases in Campbell County

30 new cases in Stafford County and Bedford County

25 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Frederick County

24 new cases in Portsmouth

18 new cases in Augusta County

17 new cases in Albemarle County

16 new cases in Montgomery County, Rockingham County and Henry County

14 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Salem

13 new cases in Waynesboro, Suffolk, Smyth County and Lee County

12 new cases in Harrisonburg, Charlottesville and Accomack County

11 new cases in Staunton, Amherst County and Buchanan

10 new cases in James City County, Buena Vista, Botetourt County, Bristol and Gloucester County

9 new cases in Petersburg and Fauquier County

8 new cases in York County, Winchester and Prince Edward County

7 new cases in Wise County, Hopewell, Louisa County, Greene County and King William County

6 new cases in Tazewell County, Nelson County, Colonial Heights and Dickenson County

5 new cases in Carroll County, Shenandoah County, Alleghany County, Culpeper County, Lexington, Goochland County, Bath County, Manassas Park, Appomattox County and Essex County

4 new cases in Wythe County, Martinsville, Prince George County, Powhatan County, Galax, Dinwiddie County, Amelia County, Fairfax, Orange County, Warren County, Westmoreland County, Buckingham County, Northumberland County and Middlesex County

3 new cases in Pulaski County, Pittsylvania County, Scott County, Caroline County, Fredericksburg, Rockbridge County, Floyd County, Poquoson, Page County, Emporia, Clarke County, Fluvanna County and New Kent County

2 new cases in Radford, Halifax County, Manassas, King George County, Covington, Nottoway County, Craig County, Southampton County, Madison County, Surry County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Greensville County, Sussex County, Northampton County and Lancaster County

1 new case in Danville, Giles County, Norton, Bland County, Richmond County, Cumberland County, King and Queen County, Mathews County, Rappahannock County and Lunenburg County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,514,591 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.