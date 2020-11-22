Virginia sees 2,117 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 217,796 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 22, Virginia is now reporting 217,796 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Sunday’s total of 217,796 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 215,679 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s 2,117 new cases:
- 285 new cases in Fairfax County
- 127 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 111 new cases in Chesapeake
- 85 new cases in Arlington County
- 79 new cases in Henrico County
- 77 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 66 new cases in Norfolk
- 63 new cases in Richmond
- 53 new cases in Alexandria
- 51 new cases in Newport News
- 49 new cases in Loudoun County
- 48 new cases in Roanoke City and Roanoke County
- 47 new cases in Prince William County
- 42 new cases in Franklin County
- 41 new cases in Hampton
- 39 new cases in Hanover County
- 36 new cases in Lynchburg
- 34 new cases in Washington County
- 32 new cases in Campbell County
- 30 new cases in Stafford County and Bedford County
- 25 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Frederick County
- 24 new cases in Portsmouth
- 18 new cases in Augusta County
- 17 new cases in Albemarle County
- 16 new cases in Montgomery County, Rockingham County and Henry County
- 14 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Salem
- 13 new cases in Waynesboro, Suffolk, Smyth County and Lee County
- 12 new cases in Harrisonburg, Charlottesville and Accomack County
- 11 new cases in Staunton, Amherst County and Buchanan
- 10 new cases in James City County, Buena Vista, Botetourt County, Bristol and Gloucester County
- 9 new cases in Petersburg and Fauquier County
- 8 new cases in York County, Winchester and Prince Edward County
- 7 new cases in Wise County, Hopewell, Louisa County, Greene County and King William County
- 6 new cases in Tazewell County, Nelson County, Colonial Heights and Dickenson County
- 5 new cases in Carroll County, Shenandoah County, Alleghany County, Culpeper County, Lexington, Goochland County, Bath County, Manassas Park, Appomattox County and Essex County
- 4 new cases in Wythe County, Martinsville, Prince George County, Powhatan County, Galax, Dinwiddie County, Amelia County, Fairfax, Orange County, Warren County, Westmoreland County, Buckingham County, Northumberland County and Middlesex County
- 3 new cases in Pulaski County, Pittsylvania County, Scott County, Caroline County, Fredericksburg, Rockbridge County, Floyd County, Poquoson, Page County, Emporia, Clarke County, Fluvanna County and New Kent County
- 2 new cases in Radford, Halifax County, Manassas, King George County, Covington, Nottoway County, Craig County, Southampton County, Madison County, Surry County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Greensville County, Sussex County, Northampton County and Lancaster County
- 1 new case in Danville, Giles County, Norton, Bland County, Richmond County, Cumberland County, King and Queen County, Mathews County, Rappahannock County and Lunenburg County
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,514,591 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.