Virginia sees 3,242 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 221,038 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 23, Virginia is now reporting 221,038 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Monday’s total of 221,038 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 217,796 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 3,242 new coronavirus cases reported Monday:
- 453 new cases in Fairfax County
- 191 new cases in Prince William County
- 176 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 173 new cases in Culpeper County
- 113 new cases in Chesapeake
- 98 new cases in Arlington County
- 96 new cases in Roanoke County
- 82 new cases in Henrico County
- 81 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 80 new cases in Loudoun County
- 75 new cases in Alexandria
- 64 new cases in Stafford County
- 61 new cases in Hampton County
- 54 new cases in Newport News
- 53 new cases in Norfolk and Richmond
- 51 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 48 new cases in Frederick County
- 42 new cases in Hanover County
- 41 new cases in Fauquier County
- 33 new cases in Petersburg
- 32 new cases in Tazewell County
- 31 new cases in Scott County
- 29 new cases in Danville
- 27 new cases in Winchester
- 26 new cases in Lee County
- 25 new cases in Lynchburg
- 24 new cases in Portsmouth and Prince George County
- 23 new cases in Augusta County and York County
- 22 new cases in Salem and Smyth County
- 21 new cases in Campbell County and Rockingham County
- 20 new cases in Waynesboro, James City County and Shenandoah County
- 19 new cases in Montgomery County
- 18 new cases in Washington County, Albemarle County, Orange County and Pittsylvania County
- 17 new cases in Gloucester County, Wise County, Dinwiddie County, Manassas and Mecklenburg County
- 16 new cases in Henry County, Suffolk, Wythe County and Martinsville
- 15 new cases in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Carroll County
- 14 new cases in Halifax County
- 13 new cases in Buchanan County and Warren County
- 12 new cases in Roanoke, Botetourt County, Amelia County and Rockbridge County
- 11 new cases in Franklin County, Bedford County and Hopewell
- 10 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Louisa County and Northumberland County
- 9 new cases in Amherst County, Buena Vista, Fredericksburg, Russell County and Richmond County
- 8 new cases in Charlottesville, Accomack County, Colonial Heights, King George County and Nottoway County
- 7 new cases in Prince Edward County, King William County, Lexington, Westmoreland County, Caroline County, Emporia and Madison County
- 6 new cases in Dickenson County, Goochland County, Buckingham County, Pulaski County, Fluvanna County, Surry County and Lancaster County
- 5 new cases in Bristol, Powhatan County, Galax, Middlesex County, Poquoson, Page County, New Kent County and Grayson County
- 4 new cases in Alleghany County, Southampton County, Williamsburg and Brunswick County
- 3 new cases in Essex County, Floyd County, Charlotte County, Greensville County, Patrick County and Franklin City
- 2 new cases in Greene County, Bath County, Manassas Park, Sussex County, Northampton County, Cumberland County, Mathews County, Rappahannock County and Falls Church
- 1 new case in Nelson County, Appomattox County, Clarke County, Radford, Covington, Giles County, Norton, Bland County, Lunenburg County and Charles City County
As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,592,164 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.