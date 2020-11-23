Virginia sees 3,242 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 221,038 statewide

Published: November 23, 2020, 8:57 am Updated: November 23, 2020, 10:24 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 23, Virginia is now reporting 221,038 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Monday’s total of 221,038 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 217,796 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 3,242 new coronavirus cases reported Monday:

453 new cases in Fairfax County

191 new cases in Prince William County

176 new cases in Virginia Beach

173 new cases in Culpeper County

113 new cases in Chesapeake

98 new cases in Arlington County

96 new cases in Roanoke County

82 new cases in Henrico County

81 new cases in Chesterfield County

80 new cases in Loudoun County

75 new cases in Alexandria

64 new cases in Stafford County

61 new cases in Hampton County

54 new cases in Newport News

53 new cases in Norfolk and Richmond

51 new cases in Spotsylvania County

48 new cases in Frederick County

42 new cases in Hanover County

41 new cases in Fauquier County

33 new cases in Petersburg

32 new cases in Tazewell County

31 new cases in Scott County

29 new cases in Danville

27 new cases in Winchester

26 new cases in Lee County

25 new cases in Lynchburg

24 new cases in Portsmouth and Prince George County

23 new cases in Augusta County and York County

22 new cases in Salem and Smyth County

21 new cases in Campbell County and Rockingham County

20 new cases in Waynesboro, James City County and Shenandoah County

19 new cases in Montgomery County

18 new cases in Washington County, Albemarle County, Orange County and Pittsylvania County

17 new cases in Gloucester County, Wise County, Dinwiddie County, Manassas and Mecklenburg County

16 new cases in Henry County, Suffolk, Wythe County and Martinsville

15 new cases in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Carroll County

14 new cases in Halifax County

13 new cases in Buchanan County and Warren County

12 new cases in Roanoke, Botetourt County, Amelia County and Rockbridge County

11 new cases in Franklin County, Bedford County and Hopewell

10 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Louisa County and Northumberland County

9 new cases in Amherst County, Buena Vista, Fredericksburg, Russell County and Richmond County

8 new cases in Charlottesville, Accomack County, Colonial Heights, King George County and Nottoway County

7 new cases in Prince Edward County, King William County, Lexington, Westmoreland County, Caroline County, Emporia and Madison County

6 new cases in Dickenson County, Goochland County, Buckingham County, Pulaski County, Fluvanna County, Surry County and Lancaster County

5 new cases in Bristol, Powhatan County, Galax, Middlesex County, Poquoson, Page County, New Kent County and Grayson County

4 new cases in Alleghany County, Southampton County, Williamsburg and Brunswick County

3 new cases in Essex County, Floyd County, Charlotte County, Greensville County, Patrick County and Franklin City

2 new cases in Greene County, Bath County, Manassas Park, Sussex County, Northampton County, Cumberland County, Mathews County, Rappahannock County and Falls Church

1 new case in Nelson County, Appomattox County, Clarke County, Radford, Covington, Giles County, Norton, Bland County, Lunenburg County and Charles City County

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,592,164 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.