Virginia sees 1,544 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 230,444 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 27, Virginia is now reporting 230,444 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Friday’s total of 230,444 cases marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 228,900 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,544 new coronavirus cases:

165 new cases in Chesapeake

159 new cases in Prince William County

105 new cases in Roanoke County

69 new cases in Arlington County

56 new cases in Chesterfield County

55 new cases in Loudoun County

53 new cases in Virginia Beach, Alexandria and Henry County

40 new cases in Henrico County

36 new cases in Stafford County and Hanover County

30 new cases in Frederick County

28 new cases in Pittsylvania County

25 new cases in Franklin County

23 new cases in Winchester

20 new cases in Lynchburg and Richmond

19 new cases in Roanoke

18 new cases in Fairfax County

17 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Martinsville

16 new cases in Albemarle County, Washington County and Tazewell County

15 new cases in Lee County

14 new cases in Portsmouth and Fredericksburg

13 new cases in Russell County

12 new cases in Campbell County, Charlottesville, Danville, King George County and Gloucester County

11 new cases in Botetourt County

9 new cases in Augusta County, Rockingham County and Goochland County

8 new cases in Covington and Westmoreland County

7 new cases in Suffolk, Norfolk, Montgomery County, Louisa County and Warren County

6 new cases in Hampton, Manassas, Amherst County, Bedford County, Patrick County, Accomack County, Alleghany County, New Kent County, Buchanan County and Manassas Park

5 new cases in Waynesboro, Newport News, Pulaski County, Salem, Isle of Wight County, Page County and Northumberland County

4 new cases in Staunton, Wise County, Shenandoah County, Powhatan County, Scott County, Caroline County, Amelia County, Buckingham County, Richmond County and Cumberland County

3 new cases in Fauquier County, Nelson County and Fluvanna County

2 new cases in Culpeper County, Harrisonburg, Orange County, Radford, Colonial Heights, York County, Rockbridge County, Giles County, Prince George County, Appomattox County, Greene County, Floyd County, Hopewell, Southampton, County, Franklin, Charles City County, Essex County, Williamsburg, Middlesex County, Northampton County and King and Queen County

1 new case in James City County, Bland County, Galax, Dinwiddie County, Lexington, Surry County, Prince Edward County, Rappahannock County, Clarke County and Lancaster County

Carroll County and Buena Vista decreased by one case

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,738,545 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.