Virginia sees 2,228 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 240,063 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 1, Virginia is now reporting 240,063 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Tuesday’s total of 240,063 cases marks an increase from Monday’s total of 237,835 cases.
Here is a breakdown of 2,228 new cases reported Tuesday:
- 215 new cases in Fairfax County
- 183 new cases in Loudoun County
- 138 new cases in Prince William County
- 120 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 109 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 58 new cases in Henrico County
- 54 new cases in Augusta County
- 48 new cases in Staunton
- 42 new cases in Chesapeake and Richmond
- 39 new cases in Gloucester County
- 38 new cases in Frederick County, Alexandria, Bedford County and Norfolk
- 35 new cases in Arlington County
- 31 new cases in Hanover County
- 28 new cases in Caroline County
- 27 new cases in Roanoke County
- 24 new cases in Newport News, Stafford County and Spotsylvania County
- 23 new cases in Rockingham County
- 22 new cases in Roanoke and Waynesboro
- 21 new cases in Washington County and Pittsylvania County
- 20 new cases in Alleghany County and Rockbridge County
- 19 new cases in Lee County
- 18 new cases in Lynchburg
- 17 new cases in Shenandoah County and Henry County
- 16 new cases in Richmond County, Westmoreland County and Northumberland County
- 15 new cases in Winchester and Russell County
- 14 new cases in Wise County, Montgomery County, Portsmouth and Powhatan County
- 13 new cases in Hampton, Pulaski County, Campbell County and Albemarle County
- 12 new cases in Danville, Manassas, Smyth County and Essex County
- 11 new cases in Carroll County and Accomack County
- 10 new cases in Fauquier County, Wythe County, Harrisonburg and Amherst County
- 9 new cases in Tazewell County, Warren County, Suffolk, Martinsville, New Kent County and Halifax County
- 8 new cases in York County, Franklin County, Radford, Buchanan County, Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell and Buena Vista
- 7 new cases in Petersburg, Amelia County, Covington, Salem, Bristol, Buckingham County, Lexington, Bland County and Grayson County
- 6 new cases in Orange County, Isle of Wight County, Dickenson County, Charlottesville, Louisa County and Botetourt County
- 5 new cases in Culpeper County, Fredericksburg, King William County and Fluvanna
- 4 new cases in Giles County, King George County, Page County, Scott County, Mecklenburg County, Middlesex County and Nelson County
- 3 new cases in James City County, Goochland County, Brunswick County, Falls Church, Mathews County, Bath County and Charles City County
- 2 new cases in Galax, Appomattox County, Patrick County, Colonial Heights, Lancaster County, Franklin, Prince Edward County, Emporia, Norton, Williamsburg, Greene County and Southampton County
- 1 new case in Rappahannock County, Floyd County, Surry County, Poquoson, Nottoway County, Charlotte County, Madison County, Lunenburg County, Sussex County, Cumberland County, Manassas Park and King and Queen County
- Greensville County, Northampton County and Fairfax have all decreased by one case
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,808,471 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.