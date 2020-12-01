Virginia sees 2,228 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 240,063 statewide

Published: December 1, 2020, 8:55 am Updated: December 1, 2020, 10:26 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 1, Virginia is now reporting 240,063 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Tuesday’s total of 240,063 cases marks an increase from Monday’s total of 237,835 cases.

Here is a breakdown of 2,228 new cases reported Tuesday:

215 new cases in Fairfax County

183 new cases in Loudoun County

138 new cases in Prince William County

120 new cases in Chesterfield County

109 new cases in Virginia Beach

58 new cases in Henrico County

54 new cases in Augusta County

48 new cases in Staunton

42 new cases in Chesapeake and Richmond

39 new cases in Gloucester County

38 new cases in Frederick County, Alexandria, Bedford County and Norfolk

35 new cases in Arlington County

31 new cases in Hanover County

28 new cases in Caroline County

27 new cases in Roanoke County

24 new cases in Newport News, Stafford County and Spotsylvania County

23 new cases in Rockingham County

22 new cases in Roanoke and Waynesboro

21 new cases in Washington County and Pittsylvania County

20 new cases in Alleghany County and Rockbridge County

19 new cases in Lee County

18 new cases in Lynchburg

17 new cases in Shenandoah County and Henry County

16 new cases in Richmond County, Westmoreland County and Northumberland County

15 new cases in Winchester and Russell County

14 new cases in Wise County, Montgomery County, Portsmouth and Powhatan County

13 new cases in Hampton, Pulaski County, Campbell County and Albemarle County

12 new cases in Danville, Manassas, Smyth County and Essex County

11 new cases in Carroll County and Accomack County

10 new cases in Fauquier County, Wythe County, Harrisonburg and Amherst County

9 new cases in Tazewell County, Warren County, Suffolk, Martinsville, New Kent County and Halifax County

8 new cases in York County, Franklin County, Radford, Buchanan County, Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell and Buena Vista

7 new cases in Petersburg, Amelia County, Covington, Salem, Bristol, Buckingham County, Lexington, Bland County and Grayson County

6 new cases in Orange County, Isle of Wight County, Dickenson County, Charlottesville, Louisa County and Botetourt County

5 new cases in Culpeper County, Fredericksburg, King William County and Fluvanna

4 new cases in Giles County, King George County, Page County, Scott County, Mecklenburg County, Middlesex County and Nelson County

3 new cases in James City County, Goochland County, Brunswick County, Falls Church, Mathews County, Bath County and Charles City County

2 new cases in Galax, Appomattox County, Patrick County, Colonial Heights, Lancaster County, Franklin, Prince Edward County, Emporia, Norton, Williamsburg, Greene County and Southampton County

1 new case in Rappahannock County, Floyd County, Surry County, Poquoson, Nottoway County, Charlotte County, Madison County, Lunenburg County, Sussex County, Cumberland County, Manassas Park and King and Queen County

Greensville County, Northampton County and Fairfax have all decreased by one case

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,808,471 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.