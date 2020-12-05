Virginia sees 3,793 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 251,173 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 5, Virginia is now reporting 251,173 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that today’s case count is due to some results being backlogged.

Saturday’s total of cases 251,173 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 247,380 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 3,793 cases:

333 new cases in Fairfax County

234 new cases in Virginia Beach

193 new cases in Prince William County

142 new cases in Chesterfield County

128 new cases in Henrico County

109 new cases in Roanoke County

105 new cases in Arlington County

92 new cases in Washington County

89 new cases in Alexandria

88 new cases in Loudoun County

78 new cases in Stafford County

75 new cases in Buckingham County

64 new cases in Richmond

62 new cases in Bedford County

61 new cases in Roanoke and Lynchburg

60 new cases in Augusta County

58 new cases in Norfolk

57 new cases in Frederick County

52 new cases in Rockingham County

51 new cases in Albemarle County

48 new cases in Spotsylvania County

47 new cases in Chesapeake

45 new cases in Staunton

44 new cases in Montgomery County

42 new cases in Portsmouth

40 new cases in Carroll County

39 new cases in Hanover County, Smyth County and Wythe County

38 new cases in Buchanan County

37 new cases in Waynesboro

36 new cases in Harrisonburg

34 new cases in Fauquier County

33 new cases in Nottoway County

32 new cases in Culpeper County and Campbell County

31 new cases in Suffolk and Russell County

30 new cases in Pittsylvania County

28 new cases in Danville and King George County

27 new cases in Shenandoah County

26 new cases in Dickenson County

25 new cases in Westmoreland County

24 new cases in Scott County

22 new cases in Pulaski County, Winchester and Manassas

21 new cases in Botetourt County, Hampton and Lee County

20 new cases in Tazewell County and Galax

19 new cases in Newport News, Alleghany County and Louisa County

18 new cases in Charlottesville and Fredericksburg

17 new cases in Amherst County and Wise County

16 new cases in Grayson County

15 new cases in Caroline County and Orange County

14 new cases in Radford and Giles County

13 new cases in Prince George County, Appomattox County and Bland County

12 new cases in Rockbridge County and Isle of Wight County

11 new cases in Henry County, Buena Vista, Salem, Fluvanna County and Page County

10 new cases in Bristol and Powhatan County

9 new cases in Franklin County, Martinsville, Amelia County, Petersburg, Warren County and Fairfax

8 new cases in Richmond County and Dinwiddie County

7 new cases in Hopewell, York County, Lexington and Accomack County

6 new cases in Halifax County, Goochland County, Covington, Southampton County and Northampton County

5 new cases in Patrick County, Mecklenburg County, Floyd County, Madison County, Cumberland County and Clarke County

4 new cases in Colonial Heights, Prince Edward County, Nelson County, New Kent County, Norton, Charlotte County and Charles City County

3 new cases in Manassas Park, Greene County, Brunswick County, Franklin, Rappahannock County, Craig County and Sussex County

2 new cases in Falls Church, Surry County, Highland County, Bath County and Northumberland County

1 new case in James City County, Lunenburg County and Lancaster County



As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,972,290 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.