Virginia sees 3,793 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 251,173 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 5, Virginia is now reporting 251,173 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that today’s case count is due to some results being backlogged.
Saturday’s total of cases 251,173 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 247,380 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of today’s 3,793 cases:
- 333 new cases in Fairfax County
- 234 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 193 new cases in Prince William County
- 142 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 128 new cases in Henrico County
- 109 new cases in Roanoke County
- 105 new cases in Arlington County
- 92 new cases in Washington County
- 89 new cases in Alexandria
- 88 new cases in Loudoun County
- 78 new cases in Stafford County
- 75 new cases in Buckingham County
- 64 new cases in Richmond
- 62 new cases in Bedford County
- 61 new cases in Roanoke and Lynchburg
- 60 new cases in Augusta County
- 58 new cases in Norfolk
- 57 new cases in Frederick County
- 52 new cases in Rockingham County
- 51 new cases in Albemarle County
- 48 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 47 new cases in Chesapeake
- 45 new cases in Staunton
- 44 new cases in Montgomery County
- 42 new cases in Portsmouth
- 40 new cases in Carroll County
- 39 new cases in Hanover County, Smyth County and Wythe County
- 38 new cases in Buchanan County
- 37 new cases in Waynesboro
- 36 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 34 new cases in Fauquier County
- 33 new cases in Nottoway County
- 32 new cases in Culpeper County and Campbell County
- 31 new cases in Suffolk and Russell County
- 30 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 28 new cases in Danville and King George County
- 27 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 26 new cases in Dickenson County
- 25 new cases in Westmoreland County
- 24 new cases in Scott County
- 22 new cases in Pulaski County, Winchester and Manassas
- 21 new cases in Botetourt County, Hampton and Lee County
- 20 new cases in Tazewell County and Galax
- 19 new cases in Newport News, Alleghany County and Louisa County
- 18 new cases in Charlottesville and Fredericksburg
- 17 new cases in Amherst County and Wise County
- 16 new cases in Grayson County
- 15 new cases in Caroline County and Orange County
- 14 new cases in Radford and Giles County
- 13 new cases in Prince George County, Appomattox County and Bland County
- 12 new cases in Rockbridge County and Isle of Wight County
- 11 new cases in Henry County, Buena Vista, Salem, Fluvanna County and Page County
- 10 new cases in Bristol and Powhatan County
- 9 new cases in Franklin County, Martinsville, Amelia County, Petersburg, Warren County and Fairfax
- 8 new cases in Richmond County and Dinwiddie County
- 7 new cases in Hopewell, York County, Lexington and Accomack County
- 6 new cases in Halifax County, Goochland County, Covington, Southampton County and Northampton County
- 5 new cases in Patrick County, Mecklenburg County, Floyd County, Madison County, Cumberland County and Clarke County
- 4 new cases in Colonial Heights, Prince Edward County, Nelson County, New Kent County, Norton, Charlotte County and Charles City County
- 3 new cases in Manassas Park, Greene County, Brunswick County, Franklin, Rappahannock County, Craig County and Sussex County
- 2 new cases in Falls Church, Surry County, Highland County, Bath County and Northumberland County
- 1 new case in James City County, Lunenburg County and Lancaster County
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,972,290 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.