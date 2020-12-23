VDH adds COVID-19 vaccine data to daily dashboard

The Virginia Department of Health added data about the COVID-19 vaccine to the COVID-19 Daily Dashboard to keep Virginians updated on the numbers of vaccines distributed and administered.

Vaccine data will be placed into two new tabs on the dashboard: Vaccine Summary and Vaccine Demographics.

“We are providing this information because there is a lot of interest in COVID-19 vaccine,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “In this initial phase, our VDH teams are working with healthcare systems to get vaccines to healthcare personnel and with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine gradually increases, it will continue to be offered to additional groups.”

Officials said that it will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated as the vaccine currently available require two doses, which need to be given three or four weeks apart depending on the vaccine.

The information reflected in the daily dashboard will be entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) by vaccine providers. The system will allow providers to know when to give the second dose to an individual and what type of vaccine to give.

VDH stated that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered that is displayed on the daily dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered.

The data will be updated on a daily basis.

Click here for more information.