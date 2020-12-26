Virginia sees 1,584 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 329,577statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 26, Virginia is now reporting 329,577 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Saturday’s total of 329,577 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 327,933 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s 1,584 new cases:

172 new cases in Prince William County

161 new cases in Loudoun County

94 new cases in Henrico County

66 new cases in Hanover County

60 new cases in Tazewell County

56 new cases in Richmond

49 new cases in Chesterfield County

47 new cases in Norfolk

43 new cases in Frederick County

40 new cases in Roanoke County

36 new cases in Campbell County

35 new cases in Lynchburg

34 new cases in Pittsylvania County

32 new cases in Bedford County

26 new cases in Wise County

25 new cases in Chesapeake, Shenandoah County and Henry County

24 new cases in Virginia Beach

18 new cases in Spotsylvania County

17 new cases in Roanoke and Manassas

16 new cases in Warren County

15 new cases in Amherst County and Winchester

13 new cases in Danville

12 new cases in Waynesboro, Salem, Appomattox County and New Kent County

11 new cases in Fairfax County, Rockingham County, Portsmouth, Franklin County, Lee County, Halifax County, Goochland County and Prince George County

10 new cases in Augusta County, Martinsville and Mecklenburg County

9 new cases in Culpeper County, Botetourt County, Scott County and Lancaster County

7 new cases in Newport News

6 new cases in Harrisonburg, Fauquier County, Caroline County, Manassas Park and Petersburg

5 new cases in Alleghany County, King William County, Patrick County and Northumberland County

4 new cases in Richmond County, James City County, Lexington, Gloucester County, Clarke County, Brunswick County, Craig County and Covington

3 new cases in Stafford County, Suffolk, Montgomery County, Powhatan County, Isle of Wight County, Orange County, Wythe County, Buckingham County, Dickenson County, Norton, Middlesex County and Hopewell

2 new cases in Lunenburg County, Prince Edward County, Russell County, King George County, Page County, Radford, Greensville County, Westmoreland County, Mathews County, Dinwiddie County and Sussex County

1 new case in Staunton, Pulaski County, Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Giles County, Buchanan County, Franklin, Floyd County, Bristol, York County, Charles City County, Highland County, Essex County and Emporia

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,911,294 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.