50ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 5,239 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 349,584 statewide

There are now 5,032 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 31, Virginia is reporting 349,584 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Thursday’s total of 349,584 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 344,345 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,096,024 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: