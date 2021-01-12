Virginia sees 4,561 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 407,947 statewide

As of January 12, Virginia is reporting 407,947 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Tuesday, across Virginia, a total of 200,402 vaccines have been administered, with 19,086 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Tuesday’s total of 407,947 cases marks an increase of 4,561 from Monday’s total.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,561 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday:

438 new cases in Fairfax County

359 new cases in Virginia Beach

264 new cases in Prince William County

204 new cases in Norfolk

171 new cases in Henrico County

161 new cases in Loudoun County

126 new cases in Chesterfield County

123 new cases in Bedford County

113 new cases in Chesapeake

107 new cases in Newport News

98 new cases in Lynchburg

94 new cases in Richmond

93 new cases in Pittsylvania County

92 new cases in Alexandria

85 new cases in Arlington County

82 new cases in Spotsylvania County

75 new cases in Frederick County

74 new cases in Stafford County and Roanoke County

68 new cases in Campbell County

62 new cases in Hampton

51 new cases in Portsmouth

50 new cases in Hanover County

46 new cases in Danville and Buckingham County

44 new cases in Rockingham County

43 new cases in York County

41 new cases in Roanoke

35 new cases in Gloucester County

33 new cases in James City County

32 new cases in Caroline County and Botetourt County

30 new cases in Franklin County

29 new cases in Augusta County

28 new cases in Suffolk

27 new cases in Harrisonburg, Amherst County and Lee County

26 new cases in Shenandoah County

25 new cases in Montgomery County

24 new cases in Salem, Fauquier County and Mecklenburg County

23 new cases in Halifax County, Wise County and Alleghany County

22 new cases in Page County

20 new cases in Warren County

19 new cases in Accomack County, Petersburg, Smyth County, Henry County, Dinwiddie County and Hopewell

18 new cases in Manassas, Albemarle County, Louisa County, Staunton and Charles City County

17 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Prince George County and Appomattox County

16 new cases in Essex County and Nottoway County

15 new cases in Culpeper County, Westmoreland County and Covington

14 new cases in Amelia County

13 new cases in Brunswick County and Pulaski County

12 new cases in Richmond County, King William County and Winchester

11 new cases in Goochland County, Russell County and Fredericksburg

10 new cases in Washington County, Waynesboro, Wythe County, Carroll County, Giles County, Orange County, Powhatan County and Lancaster County

9 new cases in Tazewell County, Rockbridge County, Radford, Martinsville, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Poquoson and Fairfax

8 new cases in Fluvanna County, Lunenburg County, Scott County and Patrick County

7 new cases in Charlottesville, Northampton County, Greensville County, Buena Vista and Prince Edward County

6 new cases in Greene County and Buchanan County

5 new cases in Dickenson County, Bristol, Grayson County, Franklin, Southampton County and Surry County

4 new cases in Manassas Park, Sussex County, Floyd County, Emporia and King and Queen County

3 new cases in Mathews County, Lexington, Bath County, Rappahannock County and Charlotte County

2 new cases in Nelson County, Cumberland County, Madison County, Colonial Heights, Craig County and Norton

1 new case in Middlesex County

New Kent County has decreased by 7 cases

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,629,451 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.