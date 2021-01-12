Virginia sees 4,561 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 407,947 statewide

As of January 12, Virginia is reporting 407,947 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Tuesday, across Virginia, a total of 200,402 vaccines have been administered, with 19,086 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Tuesday’s total of 407,947 cases marks an increase of 4,561 from Monday’s total.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,561 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday:
- 438 new cases in Fairfax County
- 359 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 264 new cases in Prince William County
- 204 new cases in Norfolk
- 171 new cases in Henrico County
- 161 new cases in Loudoun County
- 126 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 123 new cases in Bedford County
- 113 new cases in Chesapeake
- 107 new cases in Newport News
- 98 new cases in Lynchburg
- 94 new cases in Richmond
- 93 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 92 new cases in Alexandria
- 85 new cases in Arlington County
- 82 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 75 new cases in Frederick County
- 74 new cases in Stafford County and Roanoke County
- 68 new cases in Campbell County
- 62 new cases in Hampton
- 51 new cases in Portsmouth
- 50 new cases in Hanover County
- 46 new cases in Danville and Buckingham County
- 44 new cases in Rockingham County
- 43 new cases in York County
- 41 new cases in Roanoke
- 35 new cases in Gloucester County
- 33 new cases in James City County
- 32 new cases in Caroline County and Botetourt County
- 30 new cases in Franklin County
- 29 new cases in Augusta County
- 28 new cases in Suffolk
- 27 new cases in Harrisonburg, Amherst County and Lee County
- 26 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 25 new cases in Montgomery County
- 24 new cases in Salem, Fauquier County and Mecklenburg County
- 23 new cases in Halifax County, Wise County and Alleghany County
- 22 new cases in Page County
- 20 new cases in Warren County
- 19 new cases in Accomack County, Petersburg, Smyth County, Henry County, Dinwiddie County and Hopewell
- 18 new cases in Manassas, Albemarle County, Louisa County, Staunton and Charles City County
- 17 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Prince George County and Appomattox County
- 16 new cases in Essex County and Nottoway County
- 15 new cases in Culpeper County, Westmoreland County and Covington
- 14 new cases in Amelia County
- 13 new cases in Brunswick County and Pulaski County
- 12 new cases in Richmond County, King William County and Winchester
- 11 new cases in Goochland County, Russell County and Fredericksburg
- 10 new cases in Washington County, Waynesboro, Wythe County, Carroll County, Giles County, Orange County, Powhatan County and Lancaster County
- 9 new cases in Tazewell County, Rockbridge County, Radford, Martinsville, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Poquoson and Fairfax
- 8 new cases in Fluvanna County, Lunenburg County, Scott County and Patrick County
- 7 new cases in Charlottesville, Northampton County, Greensville County, Buena Vista and Prince Edward County
- 6 new cases in Greene County and Buchanan County
- 5 new cases in Dickenson County, Bristol, Grayson County, Franklin, Southampton County and Surry County
- 4 new cases in Manassas Park, Sussex County, Floyd County, Emporia and King and Queen County
- 3 new cases in Mathews County, Lexington, Bath County, Rappahannock County and Charlotte County
- 2 new cases in Nelson County, Cumberland County, Madison County, Colonial Heights, Craig County and Norton
- 1 new case in Middlesex County
- New Kent County has decreased by 7 cases
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,629,451 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.