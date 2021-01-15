Virginia sees 4,795 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 422,634 statewide

As of January 15, Virginia is reporting 422,634 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Friday, across Virginia, a total of 215,101 vaccines have been administered, with 27,429 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Friday’s total of 422,634 cases marks an increase of 4,795 from Thursday’s total.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,795 new coronavirus cases:

422 new cases in Fairfax County

349 new cases in Prince William County

324 new cases in Chesapeake

222 new cases in Chesterfield County

198 new cases in Henrico County

159 new cases in Loudoun County

155 new cases in Stafford County

154 new cases in Virginia Beach

135 new cases in Newport News

118 new cases in Spotsylvania County

108 new cases in Richmond

87 new cases in Roanoke County

82 new cases in Bedford County

71 new cases in Roanoke

70 new cases in James City County

69 new cases in Campbell County

68 new cases in Norfolk

67 new cases in Arlington County

65 new cases in Halifax County

63 new cases in Frederick County

62 new cases in Suffolk

61 new cases in Alexandria

55 new cases in Montgomery County

52 new cases in Rockingham County and Lynchburg

50 new cases in Pittsylvania County

49 new cases in Hampton

42 new cases in Shenandoah County

39 new cases in Pulaski County

38 new cases in Danville and Prince Edward County

37 new cases in York County

33 new cases in Albemarle County

32 new cases in Franklin County

30 new cases in Augusta County, Washington County, Petersburg and Bristol

29 new cases in Fauquier County and Amherst County

27 new cases in Fredericksburg

26 new cases in Salem, Tazewell County and Wise County

25 new cases in Portsmouth and Nottoway County

24 new cases in Caroline County and Henry County

23 new cases in Williamsburg

22 new cases in Orange County

21 new cases in Smyth County, Waynesboro, Alleghany County and Charlottesville

20 new cases in Warren County

18 new cases in Russell County, Gloucester County, Radford, Giles County and Winchester

17 new cases in Harrisonburg, Culpeper County, Appomattox County, Lee County and Charlotte County

16 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Staunton, Dinwiddie County, Prince George County and Powhatan County

15 new cases in Hanover County, King George County, Botetourt County and Buckingham County

14 new cases in Louisa County and Poquoson

13 new cases in Manassas

12 new cases in Hopewell

11 new cases in Manassas Park, Martinsville, Page County and Amelia County

10 new cases in Grayson County and Clarke County

9 new cases in Accomack County, Goochland County, Greene County, Richmond County, Scott County, Covington and Emporia

8 new cases in Carroll County, Sussex County and Southampton County

7 new cases in Rockbridge County, Mecklenburg County, Floyd County, Buena Vista, Lexington and Colonial Heights

6 new cases in King William County, Galax, Westmoreland County, Lunenburg County and Franklin

5 new cases in Brunswick County, Fluvanna County and Cumberland County

4 new cases in Middlesex County

3 new cases in Nelson County, Essex County, Greensville County, Lancaster County and Patrick County

2 new cases in Wythe County, Northampton County, Charles City County, Bland County, Madison County, Northumberland County, Mathews County and Rappahannock County

1 new case in King and Queen County, Craig County, Norton and Surry County

New Kent County, Buchanan County and Bath County decreased by two cases

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,763,793 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.