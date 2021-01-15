Virginia sees 4,795 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 422,634 statewide

As of January 15, Virginia is reporting 422,634 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Friday, across Virginia, a total of 215,101 vaccines have been administered, with 27,429 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Friday’s total of 422,634 cases marks an increase of 4,795 from Thursday’s total.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,795 new coronavirus cases:
- 422 new cases in Fairfax County
- 349 new cases in Prince William County
- 324 new cases in Chesapeake
- 222 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 198 new cases in Henrico County
- 159 new cases in Loudoun County
- 155 new cases in Stafford County
- 154 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 135 new cases in Newport News
- 118 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 108 new cases in Richmond
- 87 new cases in Roanoke County
- 82 new cases in Bedford County
- 71 new cases in Roanoke
- 70 new cases in James City County
- 69 new cases in Campbell County
- 68 new cases in Norfolk
- 67 new cases in Arlington County
- 65 new cases in Halifax County
- 63 new cases in Frederick County
- 62 new cases in Suffolk
- 61 new cases in Alexandria
- 55 new cases in Montgomery County
- 52 new cases in Rockingham County and Lynchburg
- 50 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 49 new cases in Hampton
- 42 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 39 new cases in Pulaski County
- 38 new cases in Danville and Prince Edward County
- 37 new cases in York County
- 33 new cases in Albemarle County
- 32 new cases in Franklin County
- 30 new cases in Augusta County, Washington County, Petersburg and Bristol
- 29 new cases in Fauquier County and Amherst County
- 27 new cases in Fredericksburg
- 26 new cases in Salem, Tazewell County and Wise County
- 25 new cases in Portsmouth and Nottoway County
- 24 new cases in Caroline County and Henry County
- 23 new cases in Williamsburg
- 22 new cases in Orange County
- 21 new cases in Smyth County, Waynesboro, Alleghany County and Charlottesville
- 20 new cases in Warren County
- 18 new cases in Russell County, Gloucester County, Radford, Giles County and Winchester
- 17 new cases in Harrisonburg, Culpeper County, Appomattox County, Lee County and Charlotte County
- 16 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Staunton, Dinwiddie County, Prince George County and Powhatan County
- 15 new cases in Hanover County, King George County, Botetourt County and Buckingham County
- 14 new cases in Louisa County and Poquoson
- 13 new cases in Manassas
- 12 new cases in Hopewell
- 11 new cases in Manassas Park, Martinsville, Page County and Amelia County
- 10 new cases in Grayson County and Clarke County
- 9 new cases in Accomack County, Goochland County, Greene County, Richmond County, Scott County, Covington and Emporia
- 8 new cases in Carroll County, Sussex County and Southampton County
- 7 new cases in Rockbridge County, Mecklenburg County, Floyd County, Buena Vista, Lexington and Colonial Heights
- 6 new cases in King William County, Galax, Westmoreland County, Lunenburg County and Franklin
- 5 new cases in Brunswick County, Fluvanna County and Cumberland County
- 4 new cases in Middlesex County
- 3 new cases in Nelson County, Essex County, Greensville County, Lancaster County and Patrick County
- 2 new cases in Wythe County, Northampton County, Charles City County, Bland County, Madison County, Northumberland County, Mathews County and Rappahannock County
- 1 new case in King and Queen County, Craig County, Norton and Surry County
- New Kent County, Buchanan County and Bath County decreased by two cases
As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,763,793 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.