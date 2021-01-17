Virginia sees 9,914 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 439,305 statewide

As of January 17, Virginia is reporting 439,305 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Sunday, across Virginia, a total of 316,812 vaccines have been administered, with 33,470 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Sunday’s total of 439,305 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 429,391 cases.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,878,744 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.