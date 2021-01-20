Virginia sees 4,515 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 455,591 statewide

As of January 20, Virginia is reporting 455,591 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Wednesday, across Virginia, a total of 341,388 vaccines have been administered, with 36,826 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Wednesday’s total of 455,591 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 451,076 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,977,527 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.