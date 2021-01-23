Virginia sees 4,904 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 468,655 statewide

As of January 23, Virginia is reporting 468,655 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
As of Saturday, a total of 393,613 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 50,147 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Saturday’s total of 468,655 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 463,751 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,904 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:
- 342 new cases in Loudoun County
- 307 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 293 new cases in Fairfax County
- 233 new cases in Chesapeake
- 180 new cases in Norfolk
- 179 new cases in Newport News
- 174 new cases in Prince William County
- 150 new cases in Henrico County
- 134 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 116 new cases in Roanoke
- 110 new cases in Frederick County
- 106 new cases in Richmond
- 102 Bedford County
- 94 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 89 new cases in Stafford
- 87 new cases in Arlington County, Suffolk and Portsmouth
- 85 new cases in Hampton
- 77 new cases in Lynchburg and James City County
- 70 new cases in Amherst County
- 66 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 55 new cases in York County
- 51 new cases in Augusta County
- 49 new cases in Danville
- 47 new cases in Petersburg
- 46 new cases in Alexandria
- 43 new cases in Hanover County
- 41 new cases in Rockingham County
- 40 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 39 new cases in Campbell County
- 38 new cases in Prince George County
- 37 new cases in Hopewell
- 34 new cases in Winchester and Clarke County
- 32 new cases in Washington County
- 31 new cases in Buckingham County
- 30 new cases in Henry County and Pulaski County
- 29 new cases in Dinwiddie County
- 25 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 24 new cases in Appomattox County
- 23 new cases in Fauquier County, Albemarle County, Page County and Waynesboro
- 22 new cases in Orange County and Accomack County
- 21 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Fredericksburg and Amelia County
- 20 new cases in Rockbridge County and Staunton
- 19 new cases in Prince Edward County, Montgomery County, Warren County and Carroll County
- 18 new cases in Gloucester County and Lunenburg County
- 17 new cases in Lee County, Culpeper County, Louisa County and Poquoson
- 16 new cases in Manassas and Halifax County
- 14 new cases in Franklin County, Salem, Sussex County, Mecklenburg County, Caroline County and Buchanan County
- 13 new cases in Nottoway County, Goochland County, Charlotte County, Smyth County, Madison County and Lexington
- 12 new cases in Greensville County and King George County
- 11 new cases in Martinsville, Alleghany County and Westmoreland County
- 10 new cases in Charlottesville and Rappahannock County
- 9 new cases in Wise County, Southampton County, Nelson County, Botetourt County and Fairfax
- 8 new cases in Wythe County, Fluvanna County, Powhatan County, Grayson County and Buena Vista
- 7 new cases in Colonial Heights, Scott County, Russell County, Emporia, King William County and Williamsburg
- 6 new cases in Franklin, New Kent County, Giles County, Floyd County, Bristol, Manassas Park and Cumberland County
- 5 new cases in Patrick County and Covington
- 4 new cases in Richmond County, Brunswick County, Northampton County, Radford, Middlesex County and Surry County
- 3 new cases in Greene County, Charles City County, Bland County, King and Queen County and Mathews County
- 2 new cases in Falls Church, Essex County and Northumberland County
- 1 new case in Lancaster County, Dickenson County and Norton
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,134,041 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.