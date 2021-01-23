Virginia sees 4,904 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 468,655 statewide

As of January 23, Virginia is reporting 468,655 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Saturday, a total of 393,613 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 50,147 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Saturday’s total of 468,655 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 463,751 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,904 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

342 new cases in Loudoun County

307 new cases in Virginia Beach

293 new cases in Fairfax County

233 new cases in Chesapeake

180 new cases in Norfolk

179 new cases in Newport News

174 new cases in Prince William County

150 new cases in Henrico County

134 new cases in Chesterfield County

116 new cases in Roanoke

110 new cases in Frederick County

106 new cases in Richmond

102 Bedford County

94 new cases in Spotsylvania County

89 new cases in Stafford

87 new cases in Arlington County, Suffolk and Portsmouth

85 new cases in Hampton

77 new cases in Lynchburg and James City County

70 new cases in Amherst County

66 new cases in Shenandoah County

55 new cases in York County

51 new cases in Augusta County

49 new cases in Danville

47 new cases in Petersburg

46 new cases in Alexandria

43 new cases in Hanover County

41 new cases in Rockingham County

40 new cases in Pittsylvania County

39 new cases in Campbell County

38 new cases in Prince George County

37 new cases in Hopewell

34 new cases in Winchester and Clarke County

32 new cases in Washington County

31 new cases in Buckingham County

30 new cases in Henry County and Pulaski County

29 new cases in Dinwiddie County

25 new cases in Harrisonburg

24 new cases in Appomattox County

23 new cases in Fauquier County, Albemarle County, Page County and Waynesboro

22 new cases in Orange County and Accomack County

21 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Fredericksburg and Amelia County

20 new cases in Rockbridge County and Staunton

19 new cases in Prince Edward County, Montgomery County, Warren County and Carroll County

18 new cases in Gloucester County and Lunenburg County

17 new cases in Lee County, Culpeper County, Louisa County and Poquoson

16 new cases in Manassas and Halifax County

14 new cases in Franklin County, Salem, Sussex County, Mecklenburg County, Caroline County and Buchanan County

13 new cases in Nottoway County, Goochland County, Charlotte County, Smyth County, Madison County and Lexington

12 new cases in Greensville County and King George County

11 new cases in Martinsville, Alleghany County and Westmoreland County

10 new cases in Charlottesville and Rappahannock County

9 new cases in Wise County, Southampton County, Nelson County, Botetourt County and Fairfax

8 new cases in Wythe County, Fluvanna County, Powhatan County, Grayson County and Buena Vista

7 new cases in Colonial Heights, Scott County, Russell County, Emporia, King William County and Williamsburg

6 new cases in Franklin, New Kent County, Giles County, Floyd County, Bristol, Manassas Park and Cumberland County

5 new cases in Patrick County and Covington

4 new cases in Richmond County, Brunswick County, Northampton County, Radford, Middlesex County and Surry County

3 new cases in Greene County, Charles City County, Bland County, King and Queen County and Mathews County

2 new cases in Falls Church, Essex County and Northumberland County

1 new case in Lancaster County, Dickenson County and Norton

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,134,041 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.