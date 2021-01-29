Virginia sees 4,238 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 497,912 statewide

As of January 29, Virginia is reporting 497,912 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
As of Friday, a total of 641,873 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 88,410 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Friday’s total of 497,912 cases marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 493,674 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,238 new cases in Virginia:
- 334 new cases in Fairfax County
- 256 new cases in Loudoun County
- 233 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 206 new cases in Prince William County
- 167 new cases in Henrico County
- 154 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 132 new cases in Chesapeake
- 118 new cases in Norfolk and Richmond
- 103 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 101 new cases in Newport News
- 94 new cases in Suffolk
- 86 new cases in Roanoke County
- 79 new cases in Stafford County
- 74 new cases in Hampton
- 70 new cases in Roanoke
- 68 new cases in Arlington County
- 57 new cases in Hanover County and Pittsylvania County
- 55 new cases in Buchanan County
- 54 new cases in Frederick County and Portsmouth
- 53 new cases in Danville
- 47 new cases in Petersburg and James City County
- 43 new cases in Alexandria and Prince George County
- 42 new cases in Rockingham County
- 39 new cases in Manassas
- 38 new cases in Bedford County
- 34 new cases in Montgomery County
- 32 new cases in Lynchburg
- 31 new cases in King George County
- 29 new cases in York County and Culpeper County
- 28 new cases in Albemarle County, Prince Edward County and Gloucester County
- 27 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 26 new cases in Augusta County and Mecklenburg County
- 25 new cases in Lee County
- 24 new cases in Harrisonburg, Campbell County and Greensville County
- 23 new cases in Warren County, Washington County and Accomack County
- 22 new cases in Caroline County and Fredericksburg
- 21 new cases in Winchester and Botetourt County
- 19 new cases in Shenandoah County and Franklin
- 18 new cases in Louisa County, Hopewell, Waynesboro, Westmoreland County and Colonial Heights
- 17 new cases in Fauquier County and Salem
- 16 new cases in Powhatan County and Charlottesville
- 15 new cases in Henry County, Page County, Dinwiddie County and Martinsville
- 14 new cases in Southampton County
- 12 new cases in Amherst County, Pulaski County, King William County and Alleghany County
- 11 new cases in Fluvanna County, Goochland County, Staunton, Poquoson and Mathews County
- 10 new cases in Smyth County, Rockbridge County, Clarke County, Wythe County, Nottoway County and Franklin
- 9 new cases in Lancaster County, Carroll County, Northampton County and Giles County
- 8 new cases in Halifax County, Orange County, Nelson County, Patrick County and New Kent County
- 7 new cases in Madison County and Wise County
- 6 new cases in Sussex County, Buckingham County, Tazewell County, Appomattox County, Fairfax, Middlesex County, Cumberland County, Lunenburg County and Dickenson County
- 5 new cases in Charlotte County, Greene County, Radford and Williamsburg
- 4 new cases in Essex County, Russell County, Amelia County, Surry County and Floyd County
- 3 new cases in Buena Vista, Bristol, Scott County, Northumberland County, Lexington, Craig County, Charles City County, Manassas Park and Bland County
- 2 new cases in Rappahannock County, Emporia, Grayson County, Bath County and Galax
- 1 new case in Norton and Covington
- Richmond County decreased by one case
- Brunswick County decreased by 7 cases
As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,419,713 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.