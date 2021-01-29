Virginia sees 4,238 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 497,912 statewide

As of January 29, Virginia is reporting 497,912 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Friday, a total of 641,873 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 88,410 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Friday’s total of 497,912 cases marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 493,674 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,238 new cases in Virginia:

334 new cases in Fairfax County

256 new cases in Loudoun County

233 new cases in Virginia Beach

206 new cases in Prince William County

167 new cases in Henrico County

154 new cases in Chesterfield County

132 new cases in Chesapeake

118 new cases in Norfolk and Richmond

103 new cases in Spotsylvania County

101 new cases in Newport News

94 new cases in Suffolk

86 new cases in Roanoke County

79 new cases in Stafford County

74 new cases in Hampton

70 new cases in Roanoke

68 new cases in Arlington County

57 new cases in Hanover County and Pittsylvania County

55 new cases in Buchanan County

54 new cases in Frederick County and Portsmouth

53 new cases in Danville

47 new cases in Petersburg and James City County

43 new cases in Alexandria and Prince George County

42 new cases in Rockingham County

39 new cases in Manassas

38 new cases in Bedford County

34 new cases in Montgomery County

32 new cases in Lynchburg

31 new cases in King George County

29 new cases in York County and Culpeper County

28 new cases in Albemarle County, Prince Edward County and Gloucester County

27 new cases in Isle of Wight County

26 new cases in Augusta County and Mecklenburg County

25 new cases in Lee County

24 new cases in Harrisonburg, Campbell County and Greensville County

23 new cases in Warren County, Washington County and Accomack County

22 new cases in Caroline County and Fredericksburg

21 new cases in Winchester and Botetourt County

19 new cases in Shenandoah County and Franklin

18 new cases in Louisa County, Hopewell, Waynesboro, Westmoreland County and Colonial Heights

17 new cases in Fauquier County and Salem

16 new cases in Powhatan County and Charlottesville

15 new cases in Henry County, Page County, Dinwiddie County and Martinsville

14 new cases in Southampton County

12 new cases in Amherst County, Pulaski County, King William County and Alleghany County

11 new cases in Fluvanna County, Goochland County, Staunton, Poquoson and Mathews County

10 new cases in Smyth County, Rockbridge County, Clarke County, Wythe County, Nottoway County and Franklin

9 new cases in Lancaster County, Carroll County, Northampton County and Giles County

8 new cases in Halifax County, Orange County, Nelson County, Patrick County and New Kent County

7 new cases in Madison County and Wise County

6 new cases in Sussex County, Buckingham County, Tazewell County, Appomattox County, Fairfax, Middlesex County, Cumberland County, Lunenburg County and Dickenson County

5 new cases in Charlotte County, Greene County, Radford and Williamsburg

4 new cases in Essex County, Russell County, Amelia County, Surry County and Floyd County

3 new cases in Buena Vista, Bristol, Scott County, Northumberland County, Lexington, Craig County, Charles City County, Manassas Park and Bland County

2 new cases in Rappahannock County, Emporia, Grayson County, Bath County and Galax

1 new case in Norton and Covington

Richmond County decreased by one case

Brunswick County decreased by 7 cases

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,419,713 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.