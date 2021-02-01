Virginia sees 2,861 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 507,640 statewide

As of February 1, Virginia is reporting 507,640 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Monday, a total of 758,447 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 109,465 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,469,119 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.