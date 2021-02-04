Virginia sees 3,059 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 516,398 statewide

As of February 4, Virginia is reporting 516,398 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Thursday, a total of 890,005 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 136,731 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Thursday’s total of 516,398 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 513,339 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,628,525 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.