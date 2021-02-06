45ºF

Ad

Virginia

Virginia sees 4,709 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 526,176 statewide

There are now 6,773 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

As of February 6, Virginia is reporting 526,176 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Satruday, a total of 1,022,150 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 178,708 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Saturday’s total of 526,176 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 521,467 cases.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,762,945 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

Ad

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: