Virginia sees 2,949 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 529,125 statewide

As of February 7, Virginia is reporting 529,125 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,072,748 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 195,970 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Sunday’s total of 529,125 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 526,176 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 2,949 new coronavirus cases:

294 new cases in Chesterfield County

229 new cases in Fairfax County

217 new cases in Virginia Beach

168 new cases in Prince William County

140 new cases in Henrico County

134 new cases in Chesapeake

112 new cases in Newport News

71 new cases in Arlington County

68 new cases in Hampton

62 new cases in Suffolk

60 new cases in Loudoun County

59 new cases in Richmond

58 new cases in Norfolk

52 new cases in Wythe County

40 new cases in Hanover County

37 new cases in Powhatan County

35 new cases in Stafford County and Spotsylvania County

34 new cases in Lynchburg and Albemarle County

31 new cases in Roanoke and Roanoke County

30 new cases in Alexandria

29 new cases in Prince George County, York County and James City County

25 new cases in Orange County and Rockingham County

24 new cases in Danville, Bedford County, Hopewell and Henry County

22 new cases in Petersburg

21 new cases in Pittsylvania County

20 new cases in Prince Edward County

19 new cases in Portsmouth, Manassas and Isle of Wight County

18 new cases in Montgomery County and Richmond County

17 new cases in Augusta County and Franklin County

16 new cases in Campbell County

15 new cases in Waynesboro and Buckingham County

14 new cases in Harrisonburg

13 new cases in Colonial Heights and Charlottesville

12 new cases in Gloucester County and Greensville County

11 new cases in Frederick County, Amherst County, Mecklenburg County and Carroll County

10 new cases in Fauquier County, Halifax County, Dinwiddie County, Washington County, Louisa County, Appomattox County, Tazewell County, Smyth County and Lexington

9 new cases in Wise County, Accomack County, Botetourt County and Patrick County

8 new cases in Giles County and Franklin

7 new cases in Fredericksburg, Amelia County, New Kent County and Salem

6 new cases in Culpeper County, Staunton, Winchester, Nelson County, Martinsville, Goochland County, Brunswick County and Poquoson

5 new cases in Charlotte County, Greene County, King George County, Nottoway County and Pulaski County

4 new cases in Rockbridge County, Warren County, Essex County, Westmoreland County, Mathews County, Falls Church, King William County, Middlesex County, Williamsburg, Buena Vista and Southampton County

3 new cases in Shenandoah County, Russell County, Grayson County, Lee County, Page County, Emporia, Fluvanna County, Galax, Scott County, Charles City County and Lunenburg County

2 new cases in Caroline County, Madison County, Northumberland County, King and Queen County, Bristol and Northampton County

1 new case in Lancaster County, Radford, Clarke County, Manassas Park, Floyd County, Covington, Craig County, Sussex County and Bath County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,797,457 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.