Virginia sees 2,949 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 529,125 statewide

As of February 7, Virginia is reporting 529,125 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
As of Sunday, a total of 1,072,748 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 195,970 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Sunday’s total of 529,125 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 526,176 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 2,949 new coronavirus cases:
- 294 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 229 new cases in Fairfax County
- 217 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 168 new cases in Prince William County
- 140 new cases in Henrico County
- 134 new cases in Chesapeake
- 112 new cases in Newport News
- 71 new cases in Arlington County
- 68 new cases in Hampton
- 62 new cases in Suffolk
- 60 new cases in Loudoun County
- 59 new cases in Richmond
- 58 new cases in Norfolk
- 52 new cases in Wythe County
- 40 new cases in Hanover County
- 37 new cases in Powhatan County
- 35 new cases in Stafford County and Spotsylvania County
- 34 new cases in Lynchburg and Albemarle County
- 31 new cases in Roanoke and Roanoke County
- 30 new cases in Alexandria
- 29 new cases in Prince George County, York County and James City County
- 25 new cases in Orange County and Rockingham County
- 24 new cases in Danville, Bedford County, Hopewell and Henry County
- 22 new cases in Petersburg
- 21 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 20 new cases in Prince Edward County
- 19 new cases in Portsmouth, Manassas and Isle of Wight County
- 18 new cases in Montgomery County and Richmond County
- 17 new cases in Augusta County and Franklin County
- 16 new cases in Campbell County
- 15 new cases in Waynesboro and Buckingham County
- 14 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 13 new cases in Colonial Heights and Charlottesville
- 12 new cases in Gloucester County and Greensville County
- 11 new cases in Frederick County, Amherst County, Mecklenburg County and Carroll County
- 10 new cases in Fauquier County, Halifax County, Dinwiddie County, Washington County, Louisa County, Appomattox County, Tazewell County, Smyth County and Lexington
- 9 new cases in Wise County, Accomack County, Botetourt County and Patrick County
- 8 new cases in Giles County and Franklin
- 7 new cases in Fredericksburg, Amelia County, New Kent County and Salem
- 6 new cases in Culpeper County, Staunton, Winchester, Nelson County, Martinsville, Goochland County, Brunswick County and Poquoson
- 5 new cases in Charlotte County, Greene County, King George County, Nottoway County and Pulaski County
- 4 new cases in Rockbridge County, Warren County, Essex County, Westmoreland County, Mathews County, Falls Church, King William County, Middlesex County, Williamsburg, Buena Vista and Southampton County
- 3 new cases in Shenandoah County, Russell County, Grayson County, Lee County, Page County, Emporia, Fluvanna County, Galax, Scott County, Charles City County and Lunenburg County
- 2 new cases in Caroline County, Madison County, Northumberland County, King and Queen County, Bristol and Northampton County
- 1 new case in Lancaster County, Radford, Clarke County, Manassas Park, Floyd County, Covington, Craig County, Sussex County and Bath County
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,797,457 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.