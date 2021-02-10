44ºF

Senior alert issued for missing veteran in Richmond

Jack Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Jack Brown, 68, was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 25th and Hull streets in Richmond.
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing veteran who was last seen in Richmond.

The Department of Veteran Affairs Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Jack Phillip Brown.

Brown was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 25th and Hull streets in Richmond.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Police say he was possibly wearing a black crew-neck shirt and black pants, but he was not wearing shoes.

Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Department of Veteran Affairs Police Department at 804-675-5735.

