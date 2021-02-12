Virginia launching statewide system to help people get the COVID-19 vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health is preparing to overhaul how people express interest in being vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The new statewide system, set to launch Tuesday, will provide a unified and comprehensive process for Virginians to pre-register for the COVID vaccine.

Across Virginia’s health districts, the current pre-registration forms will be temporarily unavailable starting Friday at 5 p.m. to prepare for the changeover.

Over the weekend, VDH employees will de-duplicate, clean and organize the data from health districts.

If you have already filled out a pre-registration form, a survey or signed up for a waitlist, you won’t need to do so again once the new system launches.