32ºF

Ad

Virginia

Virginia launching statewide system to help people get the COVID-19 vaccine

New system will provide a more unified process for vaccine pre-registration

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Vaccine
photo

The Virginia Department of Health is preparing to overhaul how people express interest in being vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The new statewide system, set to launch Tuesday, will provide a unified and comprehensive process for Virginians to pre-register for the COVID vaccine.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Across Virginia’s health districts, the current pre-registration forms will be temporarily unavailable starting Friday at 5 p.m. to prepare for the changeover.

Over the weekend, VDH employees will de-duplicate, clean and organize the data from health districts.

If you have already filled out a pre-registration form, a survey or signed up for a waitlist, you won’t need to do so again once the new system launches.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: