Virginia sees 2,575 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 549,999 statewide

As of February 14, Virginia is reporting 549,999 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Sunday, a total of 1,323,448 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 317,526 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here is a breakdown of the 2,575 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia:

255 new cases in Fairfax County

251 new cases in Chesterfield County

179 new cases in Virginia Beach

133 new cases in Prince William County

122 new cases in Norfolk

115 new cases in Chesapeake

101 new cases in Richmond

97 new cases in Newport News

84 new cases in Loudoun County

79 new cases in Stafford County

66 new cases in Henrico County

52 new cases in Hampton

43 new cases in Charlottesville

42 new cases in Hanover County

39 new cases in Arlington County, Alexandria and Portsmouth

37 new cases in Montgomery County

36 new cases in Spotsylvania County

34 new cases in Suffolk

26 new cases in Rockingham County

24 new cases in James City County

23 new cases in York County

20 new cases in Danville and Petersburg

19 new cases in Roanoke County

18 new cases in Pittsylvania County

17 new cases in Roanoke

16 new cases in Lynchburg, Frederick County, Colonial Heights and Halifax County

15 new cases in Orange County

14 new cases in Richmond County

13 new cases in Augusta County, Franklin County and New Kent County

12 new cases in Rockbridge County, Campbell County and Hopewell

11 new cases in Gloucester County, Bedford County and Buchanan County

10 new cases in Buckingham County, Albemarle County, Powhatan County, Warren County, King George County, Goochland County, Caroline County, Mecklenburg County and Fluvanna County

9 new cases in Harrisonburg and Dinwiddie County

8 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Culpeper County, Staunton, Lexington, Fredericksburg and Poquoson

7 new cases in Prince George County, Greensville County, King William County, Winchester and Radford

6 new cases in Fauquier County, Botetourt County, Pulaski County, Southampton County and Russell County

5 new cases in Henry County, Washington County, Tazewell County, Manassas, Martinsville, Amherst County, Page County, Northumberland County and Fairfax

4 new cases in Shenandoah County, Lee County, Waynesboro, Amelia County, Giles County, Patrick County, Brunswick County, Nelson County, Floyd County, Greene County and Franklin

3 new cases in Salem, Williamsburg, Accomack County, Wythe County, Lunenburg County, Charlotte County, Dickenson County, Essex County and Bristol

2 new cases in Nottoway County, Smyth County, Lancaster County, Wise County, Louisa County, Falls Church, Covington, Sussex County, Carroll County, Grayson County and Galax

1 new case in Prince Edward County, Cumberland County, Appomattox County, Charles City County, Rappahannock County, Clarke County, Mathews County and Craig County

1 fewer case in Surry County

2 fewer cases in Emporia

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,052,387 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.