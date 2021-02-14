Virginia sees 2,575 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 549,999 statewide

As of February 14, Virginia is reporting 549,999 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,323,448 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 317,526 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Here is a breakdown of the 2,575 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia:
- 255 new cases in Fairfax County
- 251 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 179 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 133 new cases in Prince William County
- 122 new cases in Norfolk
- 115 new cases in Chesapeake
- 101 new cases in Richmond
- 97 new cases in Newport News
- 84 new cases in Loudoun County
- 79 new cases in Stafford County
- 66 new cases in Henrico County
- 52 new cases in Hampton
- 43 new cases in Charlottesville
- 42 new cases in Hanover County
- 39 new cases in Arlington County, Alexandria and Portsmouth
- 37 new cases in Montgomery County
- 36 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 34 new cases in Suffolk
- 26 new cases in Rockingham County
- 24 new cases in James City County
- 23 new cases in York County
- 20 new cases in Danville and Petersburg
- 19 new cases in Roanoke County
- 18 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 17 new cases in Roanoke
- 16 new cases in Lynchburg, Frederick County, Colonial Heights and Halifax County
- 15 new cases in Orange County
- 14 new cases in Richmond County
- 13 new cases in Augusta County, Franklin County and New Kent County
- 12 new cases in Rockbridge County, Campbell County and Hopewell
- 11 new cases in Gloucester County, Bedford County and Buchanan County
- 10 new cases in Buckingham County, Albemarle County, Powhatan County, Warren County, King George County, Goochland County, Caroline County, Mecklenburg County and Fluvanna County
- 9 new cases in Harrisonburg and Dinwiddie County
- 8 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Culpeper County, Staunton, Lexington, Fredericksburg and Poquoson
- 7 new cases in Prince George County, Greensville County, King William County, Winchester and Radford
- 6 new cases in Fauquier County, Botetourt County, Pulaski County, Southampton County and Russell County
- 5 new cases in Henry County, Washington County, Tazewell County, Manassas, Martinsville, Amherst County, Page County, Northumberland County and Fairfax
- 4 new cases in Shenandoah County, Lee County, Waynesboro, Amelia County, Giles County, Patrick County, Brunswick County, Nelson County, Floyd County, Greene County and Franklin
- 3 new cases in Salem, Williamsburg, Accomack County, Wythe County, Lunenburg County, Charlotte County, Dickenson County, Essex County and Bristol
- 2 new cases in Nottoway County, Smyth County, Lancaster County, Wise County, Louisa County, Falls Church, Covington, Sussex County, Carroll County, Grayson County and Galax
- 1 new case in Prince Edward County, Cumberland County, Appomattox County, Charles City County, Rappahannock County, Clarke County, Mathews County and Craig County
- 1 fewer case in Surry County
- 2 fewer cases in Emporia
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,052,387 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.