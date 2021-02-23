Virginia flags to fly at half-staff in memory of 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19

The Virginia flag will fly at half-staff for the remainder of the workweek.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued the order on Monday, “in respect and memory of the more than 500,000 Americans, including over 7,400 Virginians, who have died from COVID-19.”

Below is the full text of the governor’s order:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the more than 500,000 Americans, including over 7,400 Virginians, who have died from COVID-19. I hereby order that the Virginia flag shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset, February 26, 2021. Ordered on this, 22nd day of February, 2021. Sincerely, Ralph S. Northam Gov. Ralph Northam

President Joe Biden is expected to issue a similar order for U.S. flags.