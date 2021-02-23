Virginia sees 1,769 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 567,039 statewide

As of February 23, Virginia is reporting 567,039 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,602,502 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 481,287 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,288,594 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.