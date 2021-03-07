Virginia sees 1,163 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 585,700 statewide

As of March 7, Virginia is reporting 585,700 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,267,459 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 802,667 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 1,163 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia:

160 new cases in Fairfax County

79 new cases in Chesterfield County

68 new cases in Prince William County

54 new cases in Virginia Beach and Loudoun County

42 new cases in Arlington County

40 new cases in Henrico County

31 new cases in Hampton and Richmond

30 new cases in Norfolk

29 new cases in Montgomery County

28 new cases in Chesapeake

27 new cases in Newport News

21 new cases in Spotsylvania County

19 new cases in James City County

18 new cases in Roanoke County

16 new cases in Alexandria

14 new cases in Roanoke and Hanover County

13 new cases in Campbell County and Fauquier County

12 new cases in Stafford County

11 new cases in Danville and Suffolk

10 new cases in Portsmouth and York County

9 new cases in Nelson County, Albemarle County, Frederick County, Botetourt County, Shenandoah County and Pittsylvania County

8 new cases in Harrisonburg, Petersburg and Tazewell County

7 new cases in Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell, Gloucester County and Bedford County

6 new cases in Colonial Heights, Mecklenburg County, Rockingham County, Franklin County, Northumberland County, Rockbridge County, Salem and Pulaski County

5 new cases in Patrick County, King William County, Isle of Wight County, Halifax County, Greene County and Appomattox County

4 new cases in Franklin, Augusta County, Warren County, Washington County, Goochland County, Floyd County, New Kent County, Russell County, Louisa County, Accomack County, Winchester, Surry County and Sussex County

3 new cases in Carroll County, Henry County, Charlottesville, Powhatan County, Waynesboro, Emporia, Orange County, Scott County and King George County

2 new cases in Amherst County, Culpeper County, Buchanan County, Fredericksburg, Prince Edward County, Richmond County, Brunswick County and Rappahannock County

1 new case in Manassas, Lynchburg, Wise County, Staunton, Nottoway County, Fluvanna County, Radford County, Williamsburg, Falls Church, Lee County, Poquoson, Charles City County, Amelia County, Dickenson County, Galax, Clarke County, Page County, King and Queen County, Buena Vista, Northampton County, Norton and Southampton County

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,716,882 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.