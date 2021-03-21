Virginia sees 1,159 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 604,904 statewide

As of March 21, Virginia is reporting 604,904 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,075,086 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 1,114,156 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

VDH did not update its full breakdown of data by locality on Saturday, so here’s a breakdown of the 1,632 new cases reported on Friday:

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 8,136,527 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.