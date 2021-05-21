Virginia sees 396 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 672,312 statewide

As of May 21, Virginia is reporting 672,312 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

As of Friday, a total of 7,673,597 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,499,980 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 591 new cases reported on Thursday:

(The daily breakdown of cases by locality and vaccine numbers are not available until noon.)

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 9,641,350 total testing encounters.