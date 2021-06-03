VSP: 14 lives lost in Virginia highway crashes over Memorial Day weekend

More than a dozen people were killed in Virginia highway crashes this Memorial Day weekend, according to preliminary reports. This is nearly double the number of deaths reported last year.

According to Virginia State Police, preliminary reports found that 14 people lost their lives during the four-day counting period, which was from 12:01 a.m. on May 28 to midnight on Monday, May 31. The number of deaths reported this year is six more than the deaths reported in 2020 during the same counting period.

The reports also revealed that of the 14 people killed, two were driving a motorcycle and eight were not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal crashes occurred in the following areas:

Richmond

Virginia Beach

Botetourt County

Bedford County

Northampton County

Cumberland County

Chesterfield County

Prince George County

Tazewell County

Amherst County

Fairfax County

Albemarle County

“I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, has seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways.”

This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative fell within the annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

During the entire statistical counting period for Click It or Ticket and the Memorial Day weekend, which ran from 12:01 a.m. May 24 through midnight on Monday, Virginia Troopers cited the following: