CDC awards Virginia $30.6 million to address health inequities during COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $30.6 million to Virginia to combat health disparities that were amplified in underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-year grant is a part of CDC’s plan to invest $2.25 billion to address COVID-19 health disparities that put many racial and ethnic minority groups at a disadvantage. It will give $27.3 million to the state and an additional $3.3 million to the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

“We know COVID-19 has had an uneven impact on communities. Throughout this pandemic, we have worked hard to apply resources evenly and equitably. These additional funds are allowing us to enhance those efforts, particularly in those areas where disparities in COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths, and vaccination rates continue to exist. Disparities exist across race, ethnicity and geography. The largest disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths were found in census tracts with the greatest percentage of poverty and in areas that are more rural. We are using these dollars to enhance targeted outreach and efforts,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A.

Rural areas in Virginia will be given $12.1 million and a majority of the grant, $14.2 million, will be administered through mini-grant programs.

“The Virginia Department of Health is committed to addressing health inequities and working with our community partners,” said Sable K. Nelson Dyer, acting Director of the Office of Health Equity. “We know we can’t do it alone. It’s going to take a community-centered approach.”

Through the grant, the CDC aims to reduce health disparities and advance health equity for racial and ethnic minority groups while also improving and increasing testing and contact tracing among underserved populations and those at higher risk.