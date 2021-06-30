There are new vaccine requirements for Virginia kids returning to school, daycare

The state’s Department of Health has announced new vaccine requirements for children in Virginia ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The requirements vary based on your child’s age and will go into effect on Thursday, July 1. The vaccinations will be required for those planning to attend public or private school, private care center, nursery school, family day care home or a development center.

Here’s a breakdown of the new immunization requirements:

Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) Vaccine - Two vaccines are required, one before starting the 7th grade and another before starting the 12th grade.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine - Two doses of HPV vaccine will be required for students entering the 7th grade. One will be required before your child starts the 7th grade; however, a parent or guardian has the option to elect for their child not to receive the HPV vaccine after reviewing educational materials from the Board of Health.

Rotavirus Vaccine - This vaccine is required for children who are younger than eight months of age. Two or three doses (dependent upon the manufacturer) are required.

Hepatitis A (HAV) Vaccine – A minimum of two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine. The first dose should be administered to those who are 12 months or older.

For additional information, visit the VDH website.