State police report 10 deadly crashes across Virginia over the 4th of July weekend

Virginia State Police are raising concerns over the number of fatal crashes that happened in the Commonwealth over the holiday weekend.

Preliminary reports show ten people died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the 4th of July weekend. According to police, the statistical counting period for the holiday weekend started at 12:01 a.m. July 2 and ended at midnight July 5.

During that time period, Virginia saw ten fatal crashes in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford as well as the City of Newport News. VSP said two of the ten fatal crashes happened in Stafford County.

Police also report that four of the crashes involved motorcycles and another crash involved an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

The fatal motorcycle crashes happened in Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford counties while the ATV crash happened in Patrick County.

State police increased their presence on the roadways over the holiday weekend but said they still saw a number of drivers either reaching high speeds or driving under the influence.

As part of Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.), troopers report they arrested 61 drunk drivers, cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations for failing to wear seatbelts during the four-day period.

Over the holiday weekend, state police said they also responded to 669 crashes across Virginia and had to assist 1,550 disabled vehicles.

“We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, through July 7, 2021, preliminary reports also indicate that 399 have died in traffic crashes across Virginia compared to the 395 lives lost during the same time period in 2020.