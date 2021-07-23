Gov. Northam awards $200,000 in grants to 16 community development projects

RICHMOND, Va. – Sixteen localities in the Commonwealth will soon receive more than $200,000 in grants to support community development projects, Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday.
With the Virginia Main Street grant, Northam strives to restore historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and improve local economies.
Here are areas in our region that will receive funding:
- Abingdon - Downtown Investment Grant
- Altavista - Downtown Investment Grant
- Halifax - Community Vitality Grant
- Pulaski - Community Vitality Grant
- Nelson County - Community Vitality Grant
- St. Paul - Downtown Investment Grant
- Tazewell - Downtown Investment Grant
Other areas throughout Virginia include:
- Cape Charles - Downtown Investment Grant
- Farmville - Downtown Investment Grant
- Hopewell - Downtown Investment Grant
- Manassas - Downtown Investment Grant
- Onancock- Downtown Investment Grant
- Orange - Downtown Investment Grant
- Petersburg - Community Vitality Grant
- Tappahannock - Downtown Investment Grant
- Winchester - Downtown Investment Grant
The awarded projects will also leverage an additional $495,000 in local and other non-state resources.
“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” said Northam. “The Virginia Main Street program is a proven tool to help small communities create opportunities for long-term economic growth—that’s why we plan to invest significant resources from the American Rescue Plan to expand the reach of these redevelopment efforts.”