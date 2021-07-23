Gov. Northam awards $200,000 in grants to 16 community development projects

RICHMOND, Va. – Sixteen localities in the Commonwealth will soon receive more than $200,000 in grants to support community development projects, Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday.

With the Virginia Main Street grant, Northam strives to restore historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and improve local economies.

Here are areas in our region that will receive funding:

Abingdon - Downtown Investment Grant

Altavista - Downtown Investment Grant

Halifax - Community Vitality Grant

Pulaski - Community Vitality Grant

Nelson County - Community Vitality Grant

St. Paul - Downtown Investment Grant

Tazewell - Downtown Investment Grant

Other areas throughout Virginia include:

Cape Charles - Downtown Investment Grant

Farmville - Downtown Investment Grant

Hopewell - Downtown Investment Grant

Manassas - Downtown Investment Grant

Onancock- Downtown Investment Grant

Orange - Downtown Investment Grant

Petersburg - Community Vitality Grant

Tappahannock - Downtown Investment Grant

Winchester - Downtown Investment Grant

The awarded projects will also leverage an additional $495,000 in local and other non-state resources.

“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” said Northam. “The Virginia Main Street program is a proven tool to help small communities create opportunities for long-term economic growth—that’s why we plan to invest significant resources from the American Rescue Plan to expand the reach of these redevelopment efforts.”