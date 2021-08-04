Officials: Inmate killed in cell by another inmate

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) – An inmate at a Virginia prison has been killed in his cell in an apparent attack by another inmate, correctional officials said.

The 63-year-old inmate was pronounced dead on Tuesday night at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery, officials said. His name is being withheld while officials try to reach his next of kin.

The apparent assailant is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee, officials said.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison and is operated by the GEO Group.