$10.5 million grant to help replace 83 diesel school buses in Virginia with electric, propane ones

Millions of dollars in grants will soon help replace diesel school buses in the Commonwealth with clean alternatives.
On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than $10.5 million will be awarded to 19 school districts to replace 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane ones.
Here’s a breakdown for the first round of clean school bus alternatives in our region:
- Bedford County - $247,322 - one electric bus
- Montgomery County- $530,000 - two electric buses
- Halifax County - $79,820 - ten propane buses
Here are the remaining school districts in Virginia that will receive funding:
- Albemarle County - $530,000 - two electric buses
- Arlington County - $795,000 - three electric buses
- Augusta County - $523,198 - two electric buses
- Caroline County - $265,000 - one electric bus
- Culpeper County - $530,000 - two electric buses
- Essex County - $530,000 - two electric buses
- Fairfax County - $2,650,000 - ten electric buses
- Falls Church City - $530,000 - two electric buses
- Loudoun County - $1,442,244 - six electric buses
- Louisa County - $530,000 - two electric buses
- Middlesex County - $512,346 - two electric buses
- Southampton County - $530,000 - two electric buses
- Chesterfield County - $96,226 - ten propane buses
- Newport News - $79,820 - ten propane buses
- Norfolk City - $26,800 - four propane buses
- Virginia Beach City - $137,480 - ten propane buses
With the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust providing funds for clean school buses, the Department of Environmental Quality strives to help Virginia reach clean energy goals, reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.
The grant that provides the money for this initiative came from a Trust, funded by the Volkswagen settlement, that is working to reduce emissions and support environmental programs.
“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” said Northam. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the Commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”
This comes after Northam announced the launch of the $20 million program in May with the intent of moving diesel buses toward cleaner options such as electricity and propane.