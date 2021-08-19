$10.5 million grant to help replace 83 diesel school buses in Virginia with electric, propane ones

Millions of dollars in grants will soon help replace diesel school buses in the Commonwealth with clean alternatives.

On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than $10.5 million will be awarded to 19 school districts to replace 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane ones.

Here’s a breakdown for the first round of clean school bus alternatives in our region:

Bedford County - $247,322 - one electric bus

Montgomery County- $530,000 - two electric buses

Halifax County - $79,820 - ten propane buses

Here are the remaining school districts in Virginia that will receive funding:

Albemarle County - $530,000 - two electric buses

Arlington County - $795,000 - three electric buses

Augusta County - $523,198 - two electric buses

Caroline County - $265,000 - one electric bus

Culpeper County - $530,000 - two electric buses

Essex County - $530,000 - two electric buses

Fairfax County - $2,650,000 - ten electric buses

Falls Church City - $530,000 - two electric buses

Loudoun County - $1,442,244 - six electric buses

Louisa County - $530,000 - two electric buses

Middlesex County - $512,346 - two electric buses

Southampton County - $530,000 - two electric buses

Chesterfield County - $96,226 - ten propane buses

Newport News - $79,820 - ten propane buses

Norfolk City - $26,800 - four propane buses

Virginia Beach City - $137,480 - ten propane buses

With the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust providing funds for clean school buses, the Department of Environmental Quality strives to help Virginia reach clean energy goals, reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

The grant that provides the money for this initiative came from a Trust, funded by the Volkswagen settlement, that is working to reduce emissions and support environmental programs.

“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” said Northam. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the Commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”

This comes after Northam announced the launch of the $20 million program in May with the intent of moving diesel buses toward cleaner options such as electricity and propane.