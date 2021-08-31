Gov. Ralph Northam declares state of emergency for Virginia ahead of Ida’s arrival

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency Tuesday, a move that allows for the quicker mobilization of resources to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida.

Severe weather began hitting parts of Southwest Virginia on Monday and was expected to continue through Wednesday or Thursday in some parts of the state as remnants from Ida arrive.

Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Northam’s office said in a news release. Further impacts were expected to be felt particularly along the Interstate-81 and Interstate-66 corridors.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi - including all of New Orleans - were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

At least four deaths have been reported in those states, a total that was expected to rise.