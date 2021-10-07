WATCH: Virginia officer’s quick thinking saves fellow officer from oncoming car

An officer’s heroic actions and quick thinking helped save an officer from getting hit by a car that was barreling toward her.

GATE CITY, Va. – A Gate City officer’s heroic actions and quick thinking helped saved his colleague’s life after a car lost control on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. as Officer Jessica McGraw conducted a car accident investigation. Officer Matthew Stewart responded to the accident to help clarify an issue with one of the individual drivers’ license statuses.

Not long after, a driver in a white passenger car, which was going north on Highway 23, lost control. It then crossed the median and hit the front left side of McGraw’s patrol video. The impact of the passenger car quickly forced the patrol vehicle off the shoulder of the road and in the direction of the two officers.

Luckily, Stewart caught a glimpse of the vehicle coming toward them and quickly grabbed McGraw, pulling her out of the path of the oncoming patrol vehicle.

Then he immediately went to check on the driver of the white passenger as Officer McGraw called dispatch and fire units. At this time, there’s no word of the well-being of the driver.

Authorities say Stewart not only saved himself from serious bodily injury or death but his college, McGraw, as well.

At this time, the only minor injury reported was from Stewart who says his leg “went numb like I had a bad charley horse.”

The dash camera footage shows that the brush guard of Officer McGraw’s patrol vehicle brushed against his leg as he pushed McGraw to safety. Both officers are slated to return to regular duty.

Virginia State Police investigated the incident. The driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control of their vehicle.