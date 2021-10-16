Endangered child alert issued for missing 7-year-old Stafford County girl

Mariatu Jalloh and Rabi-Ah Jalloh, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at 2:40 p.m.

Virginia State Police issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night

Rabi-Ah Jalloh was last seen on Thursday at 2:40 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police.

She is 7 years old, 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds.

Authorities believe Rabi-Ah is with her mom, Mariatu Jalloh.

She’s described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police said they are possibly traveling in a vehicle; however, the description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the For further information contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.