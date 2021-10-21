Virginia deputy helps make sure 88-year-old man can attend his class reunion

A broken-down car didn’t prevent one man from making it to a class reunion earlier this week, thanks to the efforts of a Stafford County deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, Stafford County deputies responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

What they arrived to find was that the situation was actually a disabled vehicle combined with a medical emergency, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An 88-year-old man was going to his Class of 1949 Reunion in Central Park, when his car overheated and he attempted to push it out of the road; however, while pushing it, he fell down and was briefly dragged by the vehicle causing minor injuries.

Since his car had to be towed, he and his wife were concerned about missing the reunion at the Great American Buffet in Central Park in Fredericksburg.

That’s when the Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy S.A. Russo provided a ride to the two to make sure they could still attend.

Ad

Always nice to read a story that leaves you with a smile on your face!