Southwest Virginia school districts react to proposed bill making masks optional in schools

A new Virginia law would give the power back to parents to choose whether they want their children to wear masks in schools.

VIRGINIA – The back and forth on mask mandates in schools could soon come to an end. A new bill making its way through the Virginia General Assembly would give the final say on masks in schools, making them optional for students.

A parent who chooses not to mask their child wouldn’t need to provide a reason and the bill would protect students from retribution.

This proposed legislation, passed by the Virginia Senate on Wednesday, now heads to the House.

Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke out after the vote, calling it “a big win.”

“Now we have a bipartisan effort to give parents the right to make a decision for their kids. Again this is not pro-mask and anti-mask,” said Youngkin.

Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said nothing would really change for the district if the bill becomes law. The district made masks optional for students in accordance with Youngkin’s Executive Order No. 2.

“Maybe this is a step in the direction of that return to normalcy that we all look forward to one day,” said Hatchett.

That executive order is being challenged in court. Last week, a northern Virginia judge granted seven school districts a temporary restraining order against Executive Order No. 2, allowing them to keep mask mandates in place.

In Radford, School Superintendent Rob Graham said the back and forth is tough to navigate.

“The not knowing and the ever-changing has really been hard,” said Graham.

His priority is to create the best environment for students to learn.

“Consistent messages, consistent guidance from all the organizations would help us plan and help us better meet the needs of our children,” said Graham. “If that’s with a mask, so be it. If it’s not with a mask, even better.”