Virginia ABC stores returning to normal hours starting March 1

ROANOKE, Va. – After more than a month, Virginia ABC stores will soon be back to its normal operating hours.

Starting March 1, all 396 stores will open daily at 10 a.m.; however, some stores will continue to regularly open later on Sundays.

This reverses the change that began on January 24 that had stores opening at noon.

Just like the previous changes, closing times will remain the same.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said CEO Travis Hill. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

In announcing the change, VABC reminded customers that they can place orders online anytime at www.abc.virginia.gov.