House passes spending package, includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The House on Wednesday passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill to keep the federal government open and provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and Eastern European countries.

The support for Ukraine is more than the $10 billion the White House requested from Congress last week.

More than $6.5 billion of the emergency assistance will go to the Defense Department, and $3.9 billion to the State Department for humanitarian assistance.

The U.S. Agency for International Development will receive nearly $2.8 billion to provide aid for vulnerable populations in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

According to the United Nations, Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII.

“We are in significant discussions every day with Ukraine leaders and our European allies about how that military aid can be as effective as possible in helping Ukraine defend itself,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Senator Kaine said there’s continued talk about imposing more sanctions on Russia. He added, they’re also pressing for a criminal investigation of Vladimir Putin.